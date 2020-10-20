Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
10 Best Bucks Player Performances Of 2019–20
Picking these has gotten to be tough, because so many Giannis games look so similarly and easily dominant: 30-some points, 10 or 15 rebounds, a bunch of assists, all-world defense, in like 31 minutes. That is most games! Such is life for the back-to-back MVP. Anyway, after three straight seasons of Giannis locking up all the spots on this list (see below), we have an addition in this edition.
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo
36 points (13–25 FG), 20 rebounds, 6 assists, 9–12 free throws
February 6, 2020 — Bucks 112 Sixers 101
Got far, far, far and away the best of one of his biggest (really, quite big) foes in Joel Embiid, carrying the Bucks to their 12th win in 13 games.
9. Khris Middleton
51 points (16–26 FG), 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 7–10 three-pointers
January 28, 2020 — Bucks 151 Wizards 131
A good new-fashioned shootout between Middleton and Bradley Beal (47 points); when Middleton faced the Wizards the next time, the next month, he “only” put up 40.
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo
35 points (12–14 FG), 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2–3 three-pointers
August 22, 2020 — Bucks 121 Magic 107
Here in Game 3, in case there was any doubt (there was not), the Bucks took definitive control of the first round series against the Magic, on the shoulders of a near-perfect, near-normal Giannis performance.
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo
48 points (18–31 FG), 14 rebounds, 4 assists
December 16, 2019 — Mavericks 120 Bucks 116
Down by 11 points with less than a minute to play, the Bucks still found themselves with the ball with two seconds down by three, and while they did not force overtime or win, this was one of those games that made the Bucks feel so close to unbeatable, because of Giannis.
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo
37 points (14–21 FG), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3–5 three-pointers
January 14, 2020 — Bucks 128 Knicks 102
Now the thing about this one is that Giannis played 21 minutes, meaning the King of New York was on pace for a 74/18/8 line if he had played 42 minutes.
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
36 points (14–20 FG), 15 rebounds, 7 assists
July 31, 2020 — Bucks 119 Celtics 112
In their first game in the Bubble, Giannis picked up his MVP season where it was left off back in March, punctuated by a nearly flawless 16-point fourth quarter.
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo
36 points (14–21 FG), 15 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 blocks
November 2, 2019 — Bucks 115 Raptors 105
In his first game against the Raptors since falling to them in the Eastern Conference Finals the year before, Giannis played like he had a little something to make up for.
3. Khris Middleton
36 points (12–28 FG), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals
September 6, 2020— Bucks 118 Heat 115
Bonus points (on top of the 36 big ones) for: playing 48 minutes, leading the Bucks to a comeback win after Giannis had to depart with injury, that outrageous 21-point third quarter, this being a must-win in the playoffs, scoring 36 points without making a shot from inside 8 feet, and outscoring the entire Heat team in overtime (9–8).
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
34 points (11–19 FG), 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks
December 19, 2019— Bucks 111 Lakers 104
In the most memorable, most fun, and highest-quality game of the season, Giannis outdid the very much in-form duo of LeBron (triple-double) and Anthony Davis (28 second-half points) to keep a grip on the best record in the league.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
50 points (17–31 FG), 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 0 turnovers
November 25, 2019 — Bucks 122 Jazz 118
His second half takeover alone — 32/11/5 and 9–10 on free throws, 3–4 on threes, and zero turnovers — would qualify as a career type of game for most players in the league.
