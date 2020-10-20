10 Best Bucks Player Performances Of 2019–20

Picking these has gotten to be tough, because so many Giannis games look so similarly and easily dominant: 30-some points, 10 or 15 rebounds, a bunch of assists, all-world defense, in like 31 minutes. That is most games! Such is life for the back-to-back MVP. Anyway, after three straight seasons of Giannis locking up all the spots on this list (see below), we have an addition in this edition.

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo

36 points (13–25 FG), 20 rebounds, 6 assists, 9–12 free throws

February 6, 2020 — Bucks 112 Sixers 101

Got far, far, far and away the best of one of his biggest (really, quite big) foes in Joel Embiid, carrying the Bucks to their 12th win in 13 games.

9. Khris Middleton

51 points (16–26 FG), 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 7–10 three-pointers

January 28, 2020 — Bucks 151 Wizards 131

A good new-fashioned shootout between Middleton and Bradley Beal (47 points); when Middleton faced the Wizards the next time, the next month, he “only” put up 40.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

35 points (12–14 FG), 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 2–3 three-pointers

August 22, 2020 — Bucks 121 Magic 107

Here in Game 3, in case there was any doubt (there was not), the Bucks took definitive control of the first round series against the Magic, on the shoulders of a near-perfect, near-normal Giannis performance.

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo

48 points (18–31 FG), 14 rebounds, 4 assists

December 16, 2019 — Mavericks 120 Bucks 116

Down by 11 points with less than a minute to play, the Bucks still found themselves with the ball with two seconds down by three, and while they did not force overtime or win, this was one of those games that made the Bucks feel so close to unbeatable, because of Giannis.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo

37 points (14–21 FG), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3–5 three-pointers

January 14, 2020 — Bucks 128 Knicks 102

Now the thing about this one is that Giannis played 21 minutes, meaning the King of New York was on pace for a 74/18/8 line if he had played 42 minutes.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

36 points (14–20 FG), 15 rebounds, 7 assists

July 31, 2020 — Bucks 119 Celtics 112

In their first game in the Bubble, Giannis picked up his MVP season where it was left off back in March, punctuated by a nearly flawless 16-point fourth quarter.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

36 points (14–21 FG), 15 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 blocks

November 2, 2019 — Bucks 115 Raptors 105

In his first game against the Raptors since falling to them in the Eastern Conference Finals the year before, Giannis played like he had a little something to make up for.

3. Khris Middleton

36 points (12–28 FG), 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

September 6, 2020— Bucks 118 Heat 115

Bonus points (on top of the 36 big ones) for: playing 48 minutes, leading the Bucks to a comeback win after Giannis had to depart with injury, that outrageous 21-point third quarter, this being a must-win in the playoffs, scoring 36 points without making a shot from inside 8 feet, and outscoring the entire Heat team in overtime (9–8).

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo



34 points (11–19 FG), 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks

December 19, 2019— Bucks 111 Lakers 104

In the most memorable, most fun, and highest-quality game of the season, Giannis outdid the very much in-form duo of LeBron (triple-double) and Anthony Davis (28 second-half points) to keep a grip on the best record in the league.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo



50 points (17–31 FG), 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 0 turnovers

November 25, 2019 — Bucks 122 Jazz 118

His second half takeover alone — 32/11/5 and 9–10 on free throws, 3–4 on threes, and zero turnovers — would qualify as a career type of game for most players in the league.