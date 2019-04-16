Everything You Need To Know About Game 2 of Round 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) vs. Detroit Pistons (0-1)

Wednesday, April 17 at 7 pm/ct

Doors Open at 5:30pm/ct

Fiserv Forum



Tickets

Extremely limited tickets are still available for Game 2* and can be purchased by visiting Bucks.com/Playoffs.

Get Tickets

Fans can also purchase Standing Room Only (SRO) tickets for Game 2 presented by BMO Harris Bank. Fans who purchase SRO tickets will receive Playoff T-Shirts. BMO Harris Bank has setup two redemption spots - Section 112 and 204 - for SRO ticket holders to pick up their shirts. SRO ticket holders will also receive a BMO branded koozie. More details on SRO tickets are available HERE.

*Note: Game 2 = Game B on mobile tickets.

Giveaways

All fans attending Game 2 will receive a “Fear The Deer” Bucks T-Shirt in green, presented by Kohl’s.

Fans can pick up a free Bucks Playoffs window cling at participating Kohl’s locations or a Bucks Playoffs yard sign at participating Pick ‘n Save locations across southeast Wisconsin. Supplies for both items are limited. A full list of locations to pick up a window cling or yard sign can be found HERE.

Fans are encouraged to show their support by picking up a free Bucks Playoffs window cling at participating @Kohls locations or a Bucks Playoffs yard sign at participating @PicknSaveStores locations.



A full list of locations will be available Friday at https://t.co/FxYewp0fI7 pic.twitter.com/ZmuxI0hBrF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 9, 2019

Bucks Pro Shop

The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is open Wednesday before the game from 10am-4:30pm. It will re-open for those with tickets to Game 2 at 5:30pm. Two trailers packed with Bucks Playoffs merchandise are located on Fiserv Forum's plaza and will open at 5 pm when the plaza opens.

Deer District Events & Activities

Fans who aren’t attending Game 2 at Fiserv Forum will still have the opportunity to enjoy it from the Deer District. In addition to the outdoor TV already in place in The Beer Garden, a 40-foot high TV will be placed on the plaza for fans to watch.

The Deer District will include food, games, a DJ, retail shops, contests to win playoff tickets and more. These activities will open two hours prior to tipoff (5pm/ct for Game 2).

Deer District Bag Policy

Fans visiting Fiserv Forum and the plaza are advised to arrive early and travel light as additional security enhancements are implemented for the Playoffs.

A bag search zone will be set up along the perimeter of the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum where all persons entering will be subject to search. This includes fans visiting the arena, the plaza and the Entertainment Block businesses consisting of Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly.

Any backpacks or bags larger than 14” by 14” by 6” will not be permitted. It is recommended not to bring a bag unless necessary.

Fans may enter the plaza from Highland Avenue, Juneau Avenue, Old World Third Street and from the sidewalk between Fiserv Forum and 1001 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Parking

Parking is available for $35 at the Highland Garage for Round 1 playoff games. Fans can purchase parking in advance online here:

Purchase Parking

For directions, maps and more information about additional parking options, visit https://www.nba.com/bucks/parking.

How to Watch/Listen/Stream

Game 2 will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

Channel Finder: View Listings

The radio broadcast will be on WTMJ 620 AM and 103.3FM with Ted Davis and Dennis Krause on the call.

Before the game, fans can tune in to “Courtside Live” a livestream of pregame player warmups on the court at Fiserv Forum begining at 5pm/ct. Hosted by Justin Garcia, Courtside Live is streamed on the Bucks’ official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages as well as inside the Bucks app.

Don’t forget to follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app for in-game highlights, stats and other exclusive content at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.