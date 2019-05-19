Everything You Need To Know About Eastern Conference Finals Game 3

Who: Bucks vs. Raptors - 2019 Eastern Conference Finals

What: Game 3 Watch Party (Bucks lead series 2-0)

When: Sunday, May 19 - Plaza Opens at 5pm/ct with Tip Off at 6pm/ct

Where: Fiserv Forum Plaza

Details:

Cheer on the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with other fans on the plaza of Fiserv Forum!

The Bucks are hosting a FREE watch party for all fans to attend on Sunday, May 19. Festivities begin at 5pm/ct and the Bucks tip off against the Raptors at 6pm/ct.

The watch party will include Bango, members of the Bucks Entertainment Network, live music, entertainment, giveaways and a 40-foot TV in front of Fiserv Forum for fans to watch the game. In addition to the screen in front of the Bucks home, The Beer Garden will be open and it's 28-foot screen will also be showing the game.

Bucks Pro Shop:

The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is open Sunday at 11am and will stay open until the buzzer. Two trailers packed with Bucks Playoffs merchandise are located on Fiserv Forum's plaza and will open at 5pm/ct when the plaza opens.

Parking:

For directions, maps and more information about additional parking options can be found at Bucks.com/Parking.

How to Watch/Listen/Stream:

Game 3 will be broadcast nationally on both TV and radio on TNT and ESPN Radio, respectively. It can be streamed online at tntdrama.com/watchtnt with authentication from your cable provider. International fans can stream the game via NBA League Pass HERE.

Ted Davis and Dennis Krause will have the local radio call on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and across the BMO Bucks Radio Network.

Don’t forget to follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app for in-game highlights, stats and other exclusive content at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Deer District Bag Policy:

Fans visiting the plaza are advised to arrive early and travel light as additional security enhancements are implemented for the Playoffs.

A bag search zone will be set up along the perimeter of the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum where all persons entering will be subject to search. This includes fans visiting the arena, the plaza and the Entertainment Block businesses consisting of Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly.

Any backpacks or bags larger than 14” by 14” by 6” will not be permitted. It is recommended not to bring a bag unless necessary.

Fans may enter the plaza from Highland Avenue, Juneau Avenue, Old World Third Street and from the sidewalk between Fiserv Forum and 1001 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue.