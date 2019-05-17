Everything You Need To Know About Eastern Conference Finals Game 2

Game Info:

Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) vs. Toronto Raptors (0-1)

Friday, May 17 at 7:30pm/ct

Doors Open at 6pm/ct

Fiserv Forum

Tickets:

Extremely limited tickets are still available for the Eastern Conference Finals Game B and can be purchased by visiting Bucks.com/Playoffs.

Get Tickets

Fans can also purchase Standing Room Only (SRO) tickets for Game 2 presented by BMO Harris Bank. Fans who purchase SRO tickets will receive Playoff T-Shirts. BMO Harris Bank has setup two redemption spots -- Section 112 and 120 -- for SRO ticket holders to pick up their shirts.

SRO ticket holders will also receive a BMO branded koozie. More details on SRO tickets are available HERE.

All fans are encouraged to download their mobile tickets to their phone’s “wallet” feature prior to arriving to the game.

*Note: Game 2 = Game B on mobile tickets.

Giveaways:

All fans attending Game 2 will receive a green "Fear The Deer” T-shirt courtesy of Pick ‘N Saves and BP.

The Game 2 T. Free for all fans courtesy of @Picknsavestores and @BP_plc!!#FearTheDeer — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 13, 2019

Fans can pick up a free Bucks Playoffs window cling at participating Kohl’s locations or a Bucks Playoffs yard sign at participating Pick ‘n Save locations across southeast Wisconsin. Supplies for both items are limited. A full list of locations to pick up a window cling or yard sign can be found HERE.

BMO Harris Card Perks:

Fans who show their BMO Harris Cards can receive these special perks during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals:

• Quick access to Fiserv Forum at the BMO Entrance located at Vel R. Phillips and Juneau Avenue.

• 10% merchandise discount at Bucks Pro Shop locations and free ATM transactions when using a BMO debit or credit card.

• 20% off at concessions (excludes alcohol and Chick-fil-A)

Deer District Events & Activities:

Fans who don't have tickets to Game 2 still have the opportunity to enjoy it from the Deer District. In addition to the outdoor TV already in place in The Beer Garden, a 40-foot high TV will be placed on the plaza for fans to watch.

The Deer District will include food, games, a DJ, retail shops, contests to win playoff tickets and more. These activities will open two hours prior to tipoff (5:30pm/ct for Game 1).

Parking:

Parking is available for $40 at the Highland Garage for Round 3 playoff games. Fans can purchase parking in advance online here:

Purchase Parking

For directions, maps and more information about additional parking options can be found at Bucks.com/Parking.

How to Watch/Listen/Stream:

Game 2 will be broadcast nationally on both TV and radio on TNT and ESPN Radio, respectively. It can be streamed online at tntdrama.com/watchtnt with authentication from your cable provider. International fans can stream the game via NBA League Pass HERE.

Ted Davis and Dennis Krause will have the local radio call on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and across the BMO Bucks Radio Network.

Before the game, fans can tune in to “Courtside Live,” a livestream of pregame player warmups on the court at Fiserv Forum, hosted by Justin Garcia beginning at 5:30pm/ct. Courtside Live is streamed on the Bucks’ official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages as well as inside the Bucks app.

Don’t forget to follow the Bucks on social media (@Bucks) and download the official Bucks app for in-game highlights, stats and other exclusive content at Bucks.com/app. The Bucks app is available on iOS and Android devices.

Inside the NBA Live Show:

"Inside the NBA" on TNT will broadcast a live show on the Fiserv Forum plaza before and after Game 2 at 7pm, with hosts Charles Barkley, Shaq, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith on location. Fans who can't make it to the plaza can watch the show on TNT or stream it at tntdrama.com/watchtnt with authentication from their cable provider.

Bucks Pro Shop:

The Bucks Pro Shop: at Fiserv Forum will be open from 10am-7pm and during the game for attendees when doors open at 6pm/ct. There will also be two Bucks Pro Shop merchandise trailers open on the plaza to all fans starting at 5:30pm/ct.

Deer District Bag Policy:

Fans visiting Fiserv Forum and the plaza are advised to arrive early and travel light as additional security enhancements are implemented for the Playoffs.

A bag search zone will be set up along the perimeter of the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum where all persons entering will be subject to search. This includes fans visiting the arena, the plaza and the Entertainment Block businesses consisting of Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social, The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill and Drink Wisconsinbly.

Any backpacks or bags larger than 14” by 14” by 6” will not be permitted. It is recommended not to bring a bag unless necessary.

Fans may enter the plaza from Highland Avenue, Juneau Avenue, Old World Third Street and from the sidewalk between Fiserv Forum and 1001 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue.