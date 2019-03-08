Downtown Milwaukee Expected To Be Heavily Congested On Saturday, March 9, Due To Multiple Events

Downtown Milwaukee will be heavily congested on Saturday, March 9, due to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, the Marquette University men’s basketball game, the Milwaukee Bucks game and other local events. It is recommended that fans coming to Fiserv Forum for either the Marquette game or the Bucks game, arrive early for parking access. Drivers should exhibit caution on all area streets due to significant pedestrian traffic.

Those attending the 1:30 p.m. Marquette game should be advised that the St. Patrick’s Day parade, beginning at noon, will cause a number of street closures starting at 7 a.m., with the ending streets (N. Water St. from E. Highland Ave. to E. State St. and E. Highland Ave. from N. Broadway to N. Edison) set to close at 1:00 p.m. and reopen around 2:30 p.m.

For the Bucks game, set to tip-off at 8 p.m., the 5th St. Parking Structure will open at 5 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to follow Bucks social channels for updates.