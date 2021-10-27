'Coach Bud's Assists for Hunger' Program Returns for Fourth Consecutive Season

For the fourth consecutive season, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin are partnering to raise awareness and tackle hunger across the state with Coach Bud’s Assists for Hunger program. Throughout the 2021-22 season, Budenholzer will donate $15 to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for every assist the Bucks tally, with a minimum commitment of $25,000.

In three seasons of the program, Budenholzer has donated $90,797 to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, with the Bucks racking up more than 5,800 assists since the program’s first season in 2018.

“Food insecurity and hunger is an important and critical issue facing so many in our state, and I’m thrilled to partner again with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to help raise awareness and tackle this problem,” said Budenholzer. “We are proud of our unselfishness on the court and are excited that it will continue to make a difference off the court. We look forward to another great season of this program and contributing even more funds to assist those in our community.”

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin food banks are able to provide food for nearly three meals for every dollar donated, meaning one assist by the Bucks will equal approximately 45 meals. With a minimum contribution of $25,000 this season, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will be able to provide food for at least 75,000 meals through this season’s program.

“Coach Budenholzer has consistently been a champion of fighting hunger in the state of Wisconsin,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “We are thrilled to once again team up with Coach as we all work towards the goal of ending hunger. We’ll be rooting for the Bucks, and assists, all season long!”

Bucks fans are encouraged to join Budenholzer in his effort to tackle hunger statewide by donating to their local food bank. To find a local food bank, or to learn more about Feeding Wisconsin, visit www.FeedingWisconsin.org.