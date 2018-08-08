Carrie Underwood to Perform at Fiserv Forum on June 20

Carrie Underwood, a seven-time Grammy winner and Pollstar’s three-time top female country touring artist, will perform at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, June 20, 2019, as part of her Cry Pretty 360 Tour. Maddie & Tae and Runaway Jane are the opening acts. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class arena, which opens Aug. 26, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Over the last decade, we have watched Carrie Underwood go from American Idol winner to an American music sensation,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We cannot wait to get blown away when she plays the Fiserv Forum on June 20, 2019.”

Underwood will release her eagerly-anticipated new album, Cry Pretty, on Sept.14. The lead single and title track, “Cry Pretty” debuted as the No. 1 song in the U.S. all-genres. The song also topped download charts in 38 countries around the world and amassed more than 3.5 billion social impressions across 66 countries during its week of launch in April, which was culminated with a show-stopping performance on the “2018 ACM Awards” telecast.

Following her successful The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round, the new production will feature a brand-new stage in the middle of the arena floor, creating a unique 360-degree setting to allow fans on all sides of the arena an intimate view of the concert. Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 to be contributed to Danita’s Children, which provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti, while encouraging families to stay together through their education and malnutrition programs.

Underwood was recognized by Pollstar as the top female country touring artist for each of her headlining tours in 2008, 2010, 2012 and for 2016’s The Storyteller Tour - Stories in the Round. Her earlier Blown Away Tour played 112 shows in 110 cities across three continents and six countries, including sold-out shows at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, and two nights at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. She topped Billboard’s Top 25 Tours of 2016 as the leading female country artist and was the leading female artist on Country Aircheck’s top country radio performers list for her success in both 2015 and 2016. Her five studio albums, Some Hearts, Carnival Ride, Play On, Blown Away and Storyteller, are certified Platinum or multi-Platinum, each winning an American Music Award as Favorite Country Album and tallying 40 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Underwood is the first female artist to be twice named the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year. In addition to seven Grammy awards, she has won six CMA Awards, 17 CMT Music Awards, 12 American Music Awards and numerous other awards and honors. She recently took home her 14th career ACM Award for Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter,” her collaboration with Keith Urban.

About Fiserv Forum

Opening on August 26, 2018, Fiserv Forum will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. The Killers and Violent Femmes are performing the grand opening concert on Sept. 4. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events.Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company. The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

About AEG Presents

AEG Presents is one of the world’s largest live music companies. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global concert tours, regional music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 15 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Celine Dion, and Kenny Chesney; produces over 40 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Stagecoach, Desert Trip, Firefly, Hangout and British Summertime at Hyde Park and owns, manages or exclusively promotes in more than 75 clubs and theaters worldwide. AEG presents more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com.