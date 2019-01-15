Bucks Signed Bonzie Colson To Two-Way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed forward Bonzie Colson to a Two-Way contract.

A 6-foot-5 forward, Colson has spent the 2018-19 season with the Canton Charge of the NBA G League after going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Notre Dame. In 23 games (22 starts) with the Charge, Colson averaged 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game. He also shot 49.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

Colson, 23, played in 125 games (92 starts) with Notre Dame over four seasons from 2014-18 and held career averages of 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. He was a preseason All-American entering his senior season in 2017-18 and averaged 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds in 21 games as a senior. The Massachusetts native was also named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 in 2018.

Colson will wear No. 50 for the Bucks. The Bucks roster now stands at 17 players.