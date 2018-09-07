Bucks Hire Michael Belot as Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Michael Belot as Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. In his role, Belot will develop and implement the strategic real estate and business growth objectives for the overall organization, including the 30-acre entertainment district.

Belot will be responsible for the continued growth of the team’s retail, parking and food and beverage operations, as well as the business areas of the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Bucks, and Bucks Gaming, a member of the NBA 2K League.

“Michael is a seasoned business executive in Wisconsin who will develop and execute unique real estate and business growth strategies for the Bucks organization,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “As our sports and entertainment company continues to grow, Michael’s extensive experience in managing major hospitality destinations and events will be instrumental in delivering an innovative approach and enhancing the customer experience.”

Before joining the Bucks, Belot was the General Manager of Hospitality Development, Clubs & Golf Majors for Destination Kohler. During his tenure at Kohler Company he managed several aspects of the Kohler experience highlighted by the American Club and the four Kohler Waters Spas, along with private clubs Riverbend, Sports Core and River Wildlife. He was also involved in the development of Lodge Kohler located in the Green Bay Packers' Titletown District. In addition, this role included serving as the Vice Chairman for the 2015 PGA Championship and 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, the latter which he will continue in the same capacity.

Prior to joining Kohler Company, Belot was the Director of the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Chicago – an event that won “Event of the Year” and “Best Professional Single Sport Event” at the SportsTravel Awards. He also served as Tournament Director for the 2006 and 2009 PGA Championships.

Belot’s additional sports industry experience includes the Greater Milwaukee Open, the University of Minnesota, the 2001 Final Four and service in a variety of roles at six Super Bowls. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of Saint Thomas-Opus College of Business.