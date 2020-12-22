Bucks Foundation and Harley-Davidson Foundation Team Up for $43,590 Donation to Hunger Task Force

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and Harley-Davidson Foundation have teamed up to make a $43,590 donation to Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee. For the second consecutive season, both Foundations agreed that a portion of the proceeds from each Bucks jersey that was sold in the Bucks Pro Shop during the 2019-20 season would be donated to charity.

More than 8,700 jerseys were sold in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum last season, resulting in the $43,590 donation from the Bucks Foundation and Harley-Davidson Foundation to Hunger Task Force. The donation will be used by Hunger Task Force to improve food sources for seniors in the Near West Side neighborhood of Milwaukee.

Over the last two years, the two Foundations have teamed up to donate more than $88,500 to charity through the sale of Bucks jerseys in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum.

About the Harley-Davidson Foundation

The Harley-Davidson Foundation strives to improve the quality of life for all by targeting our charitable giving to areas of greatest need where we have corporate and manufacturing facilities. Funds raised through the jersey campaign will help the company fulfill its mission to enable student success and build healthy and sustainable neighborhoods. Year-to-date, the Harley-Davidson Foundation has contributed $2.1 million to efforts geared toward making communities a vibrant place to live, work, and play. For additional information on the Harley-Davidson Foundation, visit h-d.com.