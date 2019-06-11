Bucks 2019 Mock Draft Roundup v 1.0

The Milwaukee Bucks have the 30th selection in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 20th. In preparation for the the annual event, we scoured the internet and curated the most recent predictions (as of Tuesday, June 11th) for the team's selection from national media outlets. Here are their predictions:

Luka Samanic

Outlet: ESPN

Pos: F

Team: KK Olimpija (Slovenia)

Height: 6-10

Weight: 215

Slovenian League Totals: 15 GP | 19.6 MPG | .500 FG | 5.5 RPG | 1.1 APG | 1.3 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 137 PTS | 9.1 PPG

Going back through the tape, 6'11 Croatian forward Luka Samanic made so many impact plays on both ends of the floor yesterday. Inside-out scoring threat who played with solid toughness/physicality. Showed his ability to step out and switch as well. Great day for him overall. pic.twitter.com/kEbok643VF — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 17, 2019

Career Highlights: Professionally played in Slovenia and Spain, competed in Spain’s LEB Gold, the country’s second division, in 2017-18 for FC Barcelona’s second team, played for Barca’s U-18 team in the adidas Next Generation Tournament in 2016-17 and 2017-18, averaged 15.8f points and 8.4 rebounds in 21 European Championship games prolific at the U-18 and U-16 levels for his native country of Croatia.

Admiral Schofield

Outlet: Reid Forgrave of CBS Sports

Pos: G/F

College: Tennessee

Class: Senior

Height: 6-6

Weight: 241

Collegiate Totals: 132 GP | 24.9 MPG | .458 FG | 5.3 RPG | 1.3 APG | 0.7 SPG | 0.4 BPG | 1570 PTS | 11.9 PPG

Admiral Schofield might have just thrown down the dunk of the year #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/seh8KZsLey — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2019

Career Highlights: One of 5 finalists for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, Candidate for the Wooden (Top 20) and Naismith (Top 30) National Player of the Year awards, 2018-19 AP All-America Honorable Mention, 2018-19 All-SEC First Team selection by the coaches, ranks 7th in Tennessee history in threes made (184) and three-point percentage (38.7).

Ty Jerome

Outlet: SB Nation & The Athletic

Pos: G

College: Virginia

Class: Junior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 195

Collegiate Totals: 105 GP | 26.4 MPG | .435 FG | 3.0 RPG | 3.7 APG | 1.2 SPG | 0.0 BPG | 1011 PTS | 9.6 PPG

Virginia put on an offensive clinic in their beatdown of #9 ranked Virginia Tech last night, scoring 1.45 PPP. It was largely orchestrated by Ty Jerome, whose extraordinary skill-level and basketball IQ was on full display with 14 points and 12 assists. Here are some highlights. pic.twitter.com/4hywzYgwCd — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 16, 2019

Career Highlights: 2019 NCAA Tournament National Champion, 2019 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team, All-ACC Second Team in 2018-19, All-ACC Third Team in 2017-18, led the ACC and ranked 37th nationally in assists (5.5 APG) in 2018-19.

Chuma Okeke

Outlet: The Big Lead

Pos: F

Class: Sophomore

College: Auburn

Height: 6-8

Weight: 230

Collegiate Totals: 72 GP | 25.5 MPG | .481 FG | 6.3 RPG | 1.5 APG | 1.3 SPG | 1.0 BPG | 711 PTS | 9.9 PPG

Chuma Okeke is known for his stellar defensive instincts. He also has promise as an inside and outside scoring threat. Pre-injury, Okeke showed a good mix of post moves, shooting ability in spot up or pick/pop, and upside to attack long closeouts or slower defenders. pic.twitter.com/9MFexeaDkv — 2for1Hoops (@2for1hoops) June 7, 2019

Career Highlights: 2019 All-Midwest Regional Team, SEC All-Tournament Team, Averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in three 2019 NCAA Tournament games.



Eric Paschall

Outlet: Sporting News & Gary Parrish of CBS Sports

Pos: F

College: Villanova

Class: Senior

Height: 6-9

Weight: 255

Collegiate Totals: 110 GP | 29.2 MPG | .487 FG | 5.1 RPG | 1.7 APG | 0.7 SPG | 0.5 BPG | 1257 PTS | 11.4 PPG

Career Highlights: 2018-19 All-Big East First Team selection, 2019 Big East All-Tournament team, 2014-15 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year.

Isaiah Roby

Outlet: Bleacher Report

Pos: F

College: Nebraska

Class: Junior

Height: 6-8

Weight: 230

Collegiate Totals: 97 GP | 23.9 MPG | .476 FG | 5.5 RPG | 1.5 APG | 0.8 SPG | 1.6 BPG | 786 PTS | 8.1 PPG

Re-watching the NBA Combine 5-on-5 games. This Isaiah Roby push and hammer dunk really stood out. He showed glimpses of his versatility on both days. More analysis coming tomorrow on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/Xn0RjqouQ5 — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) May 18, 2019

Career Highlights: Tied for third in the Big Ten in blocks (1.9 BPG) in 2018-19, ranked 43rd in Division I in blocks (2.0 BPG) in 2017-18

Mfiondu Kabengele

Outlet: The Ringer

Pos: F

College: Florida State

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6-10

Weight: 250

Collegiate Totals: 71 GP | 18.3 MPG | .724 FG | 5.3 RPG | 0.3 APG | 0.5 SPG | 1.2 BPG | 734 PTS | 10.3 PPG

A new career high for the big man! Mfiondu Kabengele drops in an @FSUHoops win over #Canisius #18Strong (@MfionduK) pic.twitter.com/5iM9bTvxJz — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 20, 2018

Career Highlights: 2018-19 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, 2019 All-ACC Tournament First Team



Dylan Windler

Outlet: Kyle Boone of CBS Sports

Pos: G/F

Class: Senior

College: Belmont

Height: 6-8

Weight: 200

Collegiate Totals: 128 GP | 29.4 MPG | .541 FG | 7.8 RPG | 2.0 APG | 1.0 SPG | 0.8 BPG | 1687 PTS | 13.2 PPG

Dylan Windler left it all on the court. The @BelmontMBB senior dropped 35pts in his final game as a Bruin. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/34zUt7BbUI — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2019

Career Highlights: Finalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, Two-time Lou Henson All-American, which recognizes the top players from mid-major schools, helped Belmont to three conference championships and 94 victories, including Power 5 wins over UCLA, Georgia and Vanderbilt.