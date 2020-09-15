American Transmission Co. to Donate 510 Trees as Part of Milwaukee Bucks' Trees for Threes Program
Trees to be donated to 125 Wisconsin schools
American Transmission Co. (ATC) will donate 510 trees – equal to the number of three-pointers that the Milwaukee Bucks made at home during the 2019-20 season. The trees will go to the approximately 125 Wisconsin schools that registered for the 2019-20 Trees for Threes program. The program, in its fourth season with the Bucks and ATC, pledges to donate one tree for every three-pointer the Bucks make at home during the regular season.
Including the Bucks’ 31 games at Fiserv Forum and their four “home” seeding games, the team knocked down 510 three-pointers at home during the 2019-20 regular season. This was the most threes made at home by any team in the Eastern Conference and ranked as the third-most in the NBA overall.
After the Bucks made a franchise-record 573 threes at home during the 2018-19 regular season, 1,083 trees have now been donated to Wisconsin schools over the past two seasons alone. Throughout the four seasons of the program a total of 1,781 trees have now been donated to make the state of Wisconsin greener.
