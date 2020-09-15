American Transmission Co. to Donate 510 Trees as Part of Milwaukee Bucks' Trees for Threes Program

American Transmission Co. (ATC) will donate 510 trees – equal to the number of three-pointers that the Milwaukee Bucks made at home during the 2019-20 season. The trees will go to the approximately 125 Wisconsin schools that registered for the 2019-20 Trees for Threes program. The program, in its fourth season with the Bucks and ATC, pledges to donate one tree for every three-pointer the Bucks make at home during the regular season.

Including the Bucks’ 31 games at Fiserv Forum and their four “home” seeding games, the team knocked down 510 three-pointers at home during the 2019-20 regular season. This was the most threes made at home by any team in the Eastern Conference and ranked as the third-most in the NBA overall.

After the Bucks made a franchise-record 573 threes at home during the 2018-19 regular season, 1,083 trees have now been donated to Wisconsin schools over the past two seasons alone. Throughout the four seasons of the program a total of 1,781 trees have now been donated to make the state of Wisconsin greener.