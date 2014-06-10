Bucks Summer League 2014

The National Basketball Association released the 2014 Samsung NBA Summer League schedule today, with the Bucks scheduled to open their Summer League slate on Friday, July 11, at 7 p.m. CT against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game that will likely feature the top two overall picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Bucks will also play opening round games against the Phoenix Suns (Sunday, July 13, at 9 p.m. CT) and Utah Jazz (Monday, July 14, at 9:30 p.m. CT).

For the second consecutive year, the event will feature a tournament-style schedule, culminating in the crowning of the Samsung NBA Summer League Champion on Monday, July 21. Each of the participating teams will play three games apiece from July 11-15 before being seeded in the tournament, which tips off on July 16 and runs through the Championship Game on July 21. Each team will play no fewer than five games during the event. In all, the Samsung NBA Summer League will feature 67 games scheduled over 11 days at the COX Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Bucks will announce their 2014 NBA Summer League roster at a later date.

The television “Voice of the Bucks,” Jim Paschke, and Bucks.com crew will be at every Bucks practice and game in Las Vegas, providing exclusive Samsung NBA Summer League coverage including video highlights, interviews and player features. Summer League Central, located at bucks.com/summerleague, will be updated daily and is the official source for Bucks-related content during the 2014 Samsung NBA Summer League. Fans can stay connected to the social media conversation surrounding the Bucks in Vegas with Summer League Chatter, a social media tool aggregating Summer League player tweets and fan tweets with the hash tag #BucksSummerLeague.

NBA TV will televise all 67 Samsung NBA Summer League games, including a total of 38 games live during the event. In addition, fans will again be able to watch, via a subscription-based package, every Samsung NBA Summer League game live at https://nba.com/summerleague and on the NBA Summer League app.

BUCKS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE (all times CT):

#The Cleveland and Phoenix games will both be broadcast live on NBA TV.