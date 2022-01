PORTLAND, Ore. (January 3, 2022) – The National Basketball Association announced today that the December 23 game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets, which was postponed because Brooklyn did not have the league-required eight available players to play, has been rescheduled for Monday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Moda Center. Tickets to the December 23 game will be honored for the new date.