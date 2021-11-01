Trail Blazers Unveil Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniform & Moments Mixtape Nights to Celebrate the Franchise’s Most Iconic Teams

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 1, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the unveiling of the Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform, a return to Rip City to celebrate the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. This year’s edition honors three of the most iconic achievements in franchise history – the 1977 NBA Championship and the 1990 and 1992 Western Conference Championships as part of the league-wide “Moments Mixtape” campaign. The Trail Blazers will celebrate each team throughout the month of November with “Moments Mixtape Nights” as a part of the league’s 75th Anniversary Celebration.

Since 1970, the franchise has been a part of the Pacific Northwest’s heartbeat. These uniforms call back to so many of the highest highs in franchise history, juxtaposing old and new to create a unique look and feel for this milestone season.

The uniform features various elements that fans will instantly recognize from previous Trail Blazers eras.

Honoring the 1977 World Championship:

A signature plaid pattern on the side panels honors legendary Hall of Fame coach Jack Ramsay.

The belt buckle sports “Portland” in the retro ‘70s style font from the original Trail Blazers teams.

The plaid pattern is bracketed by an embossed listing of the greatest moments in team history.

The gold trophy icon featured on the back neck symbolizes the team’s 1977 Championship.

Honoring the 1990 & 1992 Western Conference Championships:

“Rip City” appears across the chest in the familiar ‘90s style font with a drop shadow.

A white circle on shorts represents the center court design of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“90” and “92” on trim taping, honoring two incredible NBA Finals appearances.

Celebrating Blazers Fans & Rip City:

A “City of Roses” anthem nods to the city that has always supported its team.

“BlazerMania” on the trim taping honoring loyal fans throughout Rip City.

“PDX” and Rose icon under the short flaps as another nod to the city.

The Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform will debut on the hardwood on November 15 vs. Toronto, the same day the jersey will go on sale at Rip City Clothing Co. at Moda Center. Also on November 15, fans can enter for a chance to win an autographed Nike NBA City Edition jersey courtesy of StormX.

Each Moments Mixtape Night will feature era-themed game night entertainment, music, historic videos and contests for fans. Moments Mixtape Night One will celebrate the 1992 NBA Finals team when the Chicago Bulls come to Portland on November 17. Next up, Moments Mixtape Night Two will honor the 1977 World Championship team on November 20 when the Trail Blazers take on the 76ers. On November 30, Moments Mixtape Night Three will celebrate the 1990 NBA Finals team when the Pistons visit Portland.

For more information, visit trailblazers.com/uniform.

For a full photo gallery of the Trail Blazers Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform, click HERE.