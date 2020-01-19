Trail Blazers Transfer Moses Brown To Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 19, 2019) –The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfer of center Moses Brown from the Texas Legends to Portland, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Brown, 20, has played in six games for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 1.7 points (44.4% FG, 50.0% FT) and 1.7 rebounds. In 16 games with the Legends, Brown (7-1, 245) has averaged 15.1 points (65.6% FG, 47.8% FT), 7.4 rebounds and 1.31 blocks.