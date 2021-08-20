Trail Blazers To Tip-Off 2021-22 Season With Home Games Against Sacramento And Phoenix

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 20, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers will start the 2021-22 season at Moda Center against Sacramento on Wednesday, October 20, it was announced today by the NBA.

Portland’s opening week will continue at home against Phoenix on October 23 before the team heads south for its first road game of the season at the LA Clippers on October 25.

All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by ROOT SPORTS, the new television home of the Portland Trail Blazers, or on national carriers. Portland is scheduled to have five games on TNT, four games on ESPN, and seven games on NBATV. All games will also be aired on flagship station Rip City Radio AM-620 and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

The Trail Blazers will take on 10 of 14 Western Conference opponents twice at home and twice on the road, while playing Dallas, Golden State, New Orleans and Sacramento only three times apiece. Of those matchups, the Trail Blazers host Dallas and Sacramento twice, and Golden State and New Orleans once. The team will face each Eastern Conference opponent once at home and once on the road.

Among the exciting matchups at Moda Center in 2021-22: the L.A. Lakers come to town on November 6 and February 9; Brooklyn visits on December 23; the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks appear in Portland on February 5; and Golden State makes its lone trip to the Rose City on February 24.

Portland’s longest road trip of the season is a six-game, cross-country journey that starts in Denver on January 13 with stops in Washington D.C. (January 15), Orlando on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 17), Miami (January 19) and Boston (January 21) before concluding in Toronto on January 23.

Four of the Trail Blazers first five games will be played at Moda Center, contributing to a home-heavy first half of the season, which features 25 of 41 contests in Portland. The balance shifts in the second half of the season, despite two five-game stints at home from February 4-12 and March 23-30 that mark the longest homestands of the season.

Portland will close out the regular season at home on Sunday, April 10 against Utah.

The entire schedule can be viewed here: trailblazers.com/schedule.

More information on single game tickets, ticket packages and arena health and safety protocols for the 2021-22 season will be shared in the upcoming weeks.