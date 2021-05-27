Trail Blazers Support Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics Throughout Portland With Trail Blazers Prizes and 2021-22 Preseason Game Tickets
PORTLAND, Ore. (May 27, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers encourage Oregonians to get the COVID-19 vaccine by providing incentives to participants at various locations throughout Portland. Lucky fans who attend one of the vaccination clinics hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU and get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have the opportunity to receive some Trail Blazers swag, such as T-shirts, posters and even tickets to a 2021-22 preseason game. Blaze the Trail Cat will be making special, surprise appearances at specific clinics as he gets his shot and supports fans as they get theirs.
“The best way to beat the COVID-19 pandemic and to pack the Moda Center stands again is to get everyone vaccinated,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “The three COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and I am proud to stand alongside OHSU and REACH as we work to get Rip City vaccinated.”
These vaccination clinics start May 29 and run intermittently through June 19. Fans can select their desired vaccination clinic. Walk-ins are encouraged - appointments are not necessary. See the below dates, times and locations.
For more information and a link to details for each event, please visit trailblazers.com/winningshot.
May 29
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Red Economy Lot – PDX
10105 NE Airport Way
Portland, OR 97220
May 29
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Common Ground Church
5755 SW Erickson Ave.
Beaverton, OR 97005
May 30
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Red Economy Lot – PDX
10105 NE Airport Way
Portland, OR 97220
June 3
3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Prescott Elementary
10410 NE Prescott St.
Portland, OR 97220
June 5
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
POIC + Rosemary Anderson High School East Campus
2208 SE 182nd Ave.
Portland, OR 97233
June 19
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Peninsula Park
700 N Rose Parks Way
Portland, OR 97217
June 19
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Faubion School
2930 NE Dekum St.
Portland, OR 97211
NEXT UP: