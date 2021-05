Trail Blazers Support Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics Throughout Portland With Trail Blazers Prizes and 2021-22 Preseason Game Tickets

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 27, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers encourage Oregonians to get the COVID-19 vaccine by providing incentives to participants at various locations throughout Portland. Lucky fans who attend one of the vaccination clinics hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU and get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have the opportunity to receive some Trail Blazers swag, such as T-shirts, posters and even tickets to a 2021-22 preseason game. Blaze the Trail Cat will be making special, surprise appearances at specific clinics as he gets his shot and supports fans as they get theirs.

“The best way to beat the COVID-19 pandemic and to pack the Moda Center stands again is to get everyone vaccinated,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “The three COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and I am proud to stand alongside OHSU and REACH as we work to get Rip City vaccinated.”

These vaccination clinics start May 29 and run intermittently through June 19. Fans can select their desired vaccination clinic. Walk-ins are encouraged - appointments are not necessary. See the below dates, times and locations.

For more information and a link to details for each event, please visit trailblazers.com/winningshot