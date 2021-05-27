Trail Blazers Support Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics Throughout Portland With Trail Blazers Prizes and 2021-22 Preseason Game Tickets

Posted: May 27, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 27, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers encourage Oregonians to get the COVID-19 vaccine by providing incentives to participants at various locations throughout Portland. Lucky fans who attend one of the vaccination clinics hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU and get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have the opportunity to receive some Trail Blazers swag, such as T-shirts, posters and even tickets to a 2021-22 preseason game. Blaze the Trail Cat will be making special, surprise appearances at specific clinics as he gets his shot and supports fans as they get theirs.   

“The best way to beat the COVID-19 pandemic and to pack the Moda Center stands again is to get everyone vaccinated,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “The three COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and I am proud to stand alongside OHSU and REACH as we work to get Rip City vaccinated.”  

These vaccination clinics start May 29 and run intermittently through June 19. Fans can select their desired vaccination clinic. Walk-ins are encouraged - appointments are not necessary. See the below dates, times and locations.  

For more information and a link to details for each event, please visit trailblazers.com/winningshot

May 29 

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 

Red Economy Lot – PDX 

10105 NE Airport Way 

Portland, OR 97220 

May 29 

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 

Common Ground Church 

5755 SW Erickson Ave. 

Beaverton, OR 97005 

May 30 

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 

Red Economy Lot – PDX 

10105 NE Airport Way 

Portland, OR 97220 

June 3 

3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. 

Prescott Elementary 

10410 NE Prescott St. 

Portland, OR 97220 

June 5 

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 

POIC + Rosemary Anderson High School East Campus 

2208 SE 182nd Ave. 

Portland, OR 97233 

June 19 

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. 

Peninsula Park 

700 N Rose Parks Way  

Portland, OR 97217 

June 19  

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 

Faubion School 

2930 NE Dekum St. 

Portland, OR 97211 

