Trail Blazers Support Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics Throughout Portland With Trail Blazers Prizes and 2021-22 Preseason Game Tickets

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 27, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers encourage Oregonians to get the COVID-19 vaccine by providing incentives to participants at various locations throughout Portland. Lucky fans who attend one of the vaccination clinics hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU and get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have the opportunity to receive some Trail Blazers swag, such as T-shirts, posters and even tickets to a 2021-22 preseason game. Blaze the Trail Cat will be making special, surprise appearances at specific clinics as he gets his shot and supports fans as they get theirs.