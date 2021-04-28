Trail Blazers Sign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for Remainder of 2020-21 Season

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 28, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Hollis-Jefferson, 26, has appeared in six games (one start) for the Trail Blazers since signing his first 10-day contract with the team on April 8. In those outings, he has posted averages of 3.2 points (41.7% FG, 64.3% FT), 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.50 blocks and 11.0 minutes.

Playing in his sixth season out of the University of Arizona, Hollis-Jefferson (6-6, 217) holds career averages of 9.2 points (44.8% FG, 21.2% 3-PT, 73.7% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.93 steals and 22.4 minutes in 300 games (154 starts) with Brooklyn, Toronto and Portland.