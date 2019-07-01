Trail Blazers Sign Jaylen Hoard to Two-Way Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 1, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Jaylen Hoard to a two-way contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Hoard, 20, went undrafted out of Wake Forest, where he led the Demon Deacons in rebounding and ranked second in scoring during his freshman 2018-19 season. He finished the year with averages of 13.1 points (45.8% FG, 22.6% 3-PT, 71.7% FT), 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31 games, including seven double-doubles.

A French national, Hoard (6-8, 215) played in the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center, finishing with 11 points, 15 rebounds and two assists for the World Select Team.

Two-way contract players may spend up to 45 days on an NBA roster and the remaining time on an NBA G League roster. Hoard’s G League assignment has yet to be determined.

He will wear No. 6 for the Trail Blazers.