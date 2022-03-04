Trail Blazers Sign Drew Eubanks to Second 10-Day Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 4, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have signed center Drew Eubanks to a second 10-day contract, the team announced today.

Eubanks, 25, has averaged 9.3 points (70.6% FG, 66.7% FT), 7.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 22.3 minutes in three games (all starts) since signing his first 10-day contract with Portland on February 22. For the season, Eubanks is averaging 4.9 points (54.5% FG, 74.1% FT), 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 12.7 minutes in 52 games (12 starts) with San Antonio and Portland.

A product of Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon, Eubanks (6-9, 245) played three seasons at Oregon State from 2015-18 before going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. He holds career averages of 4.7 points (57.0% FG, 74.3% FT), 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.67 blocks in 151 games (18 starts) for the Spurs and Trail Blazers.