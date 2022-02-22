Trail Blazers Sign Drew Eubanks And Brandon Williams

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 22, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have signed center Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract and guard Brandon Williams to a two-way contract, the team announced today.

Eubanks, 25, played in 49 games (nine starts) for San Antonio to start the 2021-22 season, posting averages of 4.7 points (52.8% FG, 74.7% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.61 blocks. The fourth-year center was traded from San Antonio to Toronto on February 10 and subsequently waived. A product of Reynolds High school in Troutdale, Eubanks (6-9, 245) holds career averages of 4.6 points (56.5% FG, 74.6% FT), 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.68 blocks in 148 games (15 starts) for the Spurs. He played three seasons at Oregon State from 2015-18 before going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Williams, 22, played in two games for the Trail Blazers earlier this season after being signed to a 10-day contract on December 26. In those outings, Williams (6-2, 190) averaged 4.0 points (66.7% FG, 57.1% FT), 1.0 rebound and 1.0 assist. The rookie out of Arizona appeared in 23 games (17 starts) for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League this season, averaging 20.5 points (42.2% FG, 32.8% 3-PT, 84.5% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.30 steals in 32.2 minutes.