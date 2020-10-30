Trail Blazers Reveal 2020-21 Season Court Design at Smallest Park in the World

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 30, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers revealed the new basketball court design for the 2020-21 NBA season at the smallest park in the world – Mill Ends Park – and on Instagram and Snapchat with a custom replica AR filter. The video reveal, narrated by Trail Blazers player Zach Collins, shows the brand-new design elements on a tiny scale. To virtually interact with the new court design, download the AR filter for Instagram or Snapchat.

The Trail Blazers resurfaced the 2019-20 50th Anniversary Season court to this new design with the team’s primary logo in the center, official wordmarks on the endzones, naming rights partner Moda Health logo near the now red three-point lines and partner Toyota logo on the court apron. To integrate fans into the design, the Rip City and Oregon wordmarks are covered with the names of Season Ticket Holders. The design features an apron split diagonally in the team’s red and black colors, with five stripes added to mimic the pinwheel logo representing teamwork, unity and competition.

Click here for a photo gallery of the new court design.