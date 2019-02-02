Trail Blazers Recall Gary Trent Jr. from G League

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 2, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have recalled guard Gary Trent Jr. from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Assigned to the Legends on January 20, Trent Jr. averaged 33.3 points (50.7% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.67 steals and 34.4 minutes in six games (five starts) with Texas. His 200 total points are the second-most points scored by a player in their first six career G League games in league history.

Trent Jr., 20, has appeared in seven games for Portland this season, averaging 2.0 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 4.7 minutes. Selected by Sacramento with the 37th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Trent Jr. (6-6, 205) was acquired by the Trail Blazers in a draft day trade.