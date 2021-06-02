Trail Blazers Look to the Best Fans in The League for In-Arena Support By Increasing Fan Capacity Inside Moda Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 2, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers are once again looking for home-court advantage and welcoming more fans to games at Moda Center, increasing capacity from roughly 8,000 to 10,000 fans on Thursday, June 3 for game six of the First Round. Coordinating with local government and the Oregon Health Authority, the increase in capacity allows more fans to sit in both the Vaccinated Sections and physically distanced sections to cheer on the team in the NBA Western Conference Playoffs, presented by Moda Health and your local Toyota dealers. Tickets will be available on a limited basis at trailblazers.com/tickets leading up to the game.

Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early to avoid longer entry times. New this year, Moda Center has a strict no-bag policy - fans are encouraged to leave bags at home or in their cars. Exceptions will be made for medical and children’s needs as well as clutches 5”x8” or smaller. For more convenient food and beverage service inside the arena, fans can try the new mobile ordering feature in the Trail Blazers mobile app.

All fans on campus vaccinated or non-vaccinated, will still be required to adhere to the Rose Quarter’s health and safety protocols, including always wearing a mask. For more information around Vaccinated Sections, proof of vaccination requirements and health and safety protocols, please visit rosequarter.com/welcome-back.