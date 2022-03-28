Trail Blazers Injury Updates

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 28, 2022)

Trail Blazers guard/forward Didi Louzada is progressing well in his rehabilitation from surgery on February 4 to address the torn meniscus in his left knee. Louzada is in the final stages of his return to play protocol and is anticipated to return to action during this season.

Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has missed the last four games with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. He will be reevaluated in one week.

Portland guard Eric Bledsoe received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on Wednesday, March 23 to address the tendinopathy in his left Achilles tendon. He will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Bledsoe appeared in 54 games (29 starts) for the LA Clippers this season, averaging 9.9 points (42.1% FG, 31.3% 3-PT, 76.1% FT), 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.28 steals and 25.2 minutes. He was acquired by Portland in a trade with the Clippers on February 4.

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has had improvement in the condition of his left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic’s rehabilitation program has decreased his symptoms and increased the overall function of his left foot and ankle. He will continue his treatment and recovery program and will miss the remainder of the regular season. Nurkic played through symptoms of plantar fasciitis through February 16th of this season. In 56 games (all starts), he averaged 15.0 points (53.5% FG, 26.8% 3-PT, 69.0% FT), a career-high 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.11 steals.

Portland guard Anfernee Simons has missed the last 11 games with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. His knee is responding well to treatment and rehab. Simons will be out the final two weeks of the regular season. In 57 games (30 starts) this season, Simons averaged career highs of 17.3 points (44.3% FG, 40.5% 3-PT, 88.8% FT), 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 29.5 minutes. Simons leads Portland in total points (988), three-pointers made (179) and assists (221) for the 2021-22 season.