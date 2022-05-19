Trail Blazers Hire Rahsaan Gethers as Vice President of Basketball Communications

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 19, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Rahsaan Gethers as Vice President of Basketball Communications, the team announced today.

Gethers joins the Trail Blazers with 13 years of public relations experience in the NBA. He spent the last nine seasons with the Sacramento Kings, most recently holding the title of Director of Media Relations. Gethers will lead basketball communications strategy for the Trail Blazers and serve as the primary liaison between the team and the media.

“We are excited to have Rahsaan join the Trail Blazers organization,” said Ashley Clinkscale, Trail Blazers Executive Vice President, Chief Communications & Impact Officer. “The depth of experience and relationships he brings make him a valuable addition to our team.”

A native of Aurora, Colorado, Gethers began his NBA career working for the Denver Nuggets. He spent four years with his hometown team as a game night staff member and intern before being hired by the Kings. Gethers is a 2008 graduate of the University of Arizona where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.