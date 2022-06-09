Trail Blazers Hire Mike Schmitz and Sergi Oliva as Assistant General Managers, Kevin Kinghorn as Chief Marketing Officer and EVP

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 9, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Mike Schmitz and Sergi Oliva as Assistant General Managers along with Kevin Kinghorn as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, the team announced today.

Schmitz joins the Trail Blazers after working for ESPN as a well-renowned draft analyst since 2017. Oliva comes to Portland from the Utah Jazz, where he spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach on Quin Synder’s staff. Schmitz and Oliva will work alongside Assistant General Manager Andrae Patterson, who joined the organization in January, in the front office under General Manager Joe Cronin.

“We are ecstatic to welcome both Mike and Sergi to the front office,” said Cronin. “Mike’s extensive knowledge of evaluating talent both here in America and Internationally along with Sergi’s extensive background integrating strategy and analytics in the game of basketball are welcomed additions to the organization.”

In addition to his role with ESPN, Schmitz has served as a contributor to DraftExpress.com, a comprehensive scouting service utilized by NBA, NCAA and international teams, and is an assistant coach for the Ugandan national team which he joined in 2018. His experience includes extensive travel across North America, Europe, Africa and Australia to discover and analyze future NBA prospects.

Prior to 2017, Schmitz was an NBA draft analyst for Yahoo Sports and covered the Phoenix Suns as a writer and video analyst. Additionally, Schmitz worked as a video coordinator for the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA G League during the 2012-13 season. Schmitz is a 2012 graduate of the University of Arizona. He will join the Trail Blazers in early July following the conclusion of his coverage of the NBA Draft on June 23 for ESPN.

In his two seasons in Utah, Oliva helped coach the Jazz to a combined record of 101-53 (.656), which included the best record in the league in 2020-21 at 52-20. Prior to his time with the Jazz, Oliva was with the Philadelphia 76ers for six seasons and most recently served as Vice President of Strategy.

A native of Gelida, Catalonia, Oliva originally joined the 76ers in 2014 as a Basketball Operations Analyst. He holds multiple degrees from Polytechnic University of Catalonia, including a PhD in Computational Complexity and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Computer Science. Before his work in the NBA, Oliva spent 12 years as a head coach at the youth and senior amateur levels in Catalonia.

Kinghorn comes to Portland from PS&Co. in Vancouver, British Columbia, a creative agency focusing on brand, advertising, digital and data. As Chief Digital Officer, he led the development of PS&Co.’s sports, digital and data business units, working with multiple professional sports teams across North America.

“We are excited to have someone with Kevin’s expertise join us in Portland,” said Dewayne Hankins, President of Business Operations for the Trail Blazers. “His background in sports and agencies and experience in leading both creative and data-driven strategy will be a great benefit for our organization and fans.”

Prior to joining PS&Co., Kinghorn spent 16 years with Canucks Sports & Entertainment where he held multiple roles, including Vice President of Marketing leading the brand, marketing, content, design and digital teams for the Vancouver Canucks (NHL), Vancouver Warriors (NLL), the Vancouver Titans (OWL), and Rogers Arena. He led digital innovation across CSE, which included web, social and mobile, as well as in-arena fan engagement. He founded the fan data and consumer analytics programs and spearheaded the launch of multiple brands and award-winning campaigns.

In his new role, Kinghorn will lead marketing and innovation with the Trail Blazers and is responsible for all marketing and technology functions for the team and venue.