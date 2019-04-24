Trail Blazers Heading to Western Conference Semifinals After First-Round Series Win Over Oklahoma City

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 23, 2019) – After defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 4-1, in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers are headed to the NBA Western Conference Semifinals. Tickets for the next round of the postseason, presented by Moda Health and your local Toyota dealers, go on sale at Noon tomorrow (Wednesday) online at trailblazers.com/tix. Portland will face the winner of the Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs series, with Denver currently holding a 3-2 lead in that best-of-seven matchup after a 108-90 victory in Game 5 tonight.

Season Ticket Holders should check their e-mail for details about an exclusive presale for the Western Conference Semifinals starting tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. If you are not a Season Ticket Holder but are interested in additional Playoff ticket access, call (844) RIP CITY. For authentic tickets, fraud protection and guaranteed seating, team officials urge fans to only purchase tickets through the authorized website or Rose Quarter Box Office.

Led by Damian Lillard with a postseason franchise-high 50 points, Portland wrapped up its 4-1 series defeat of the Thunder, 118-115, before a frenzied sellout crowd of 20,241 at Moda Center. This marks the first advancement by Portland to the conference semifinal round since 2016 and the 12th time in franchise history. For the latest postseason news, stats, content, schedules and fan information, visit “Playoff Central” at trailblazers.com.

Starting with the conference semifinals and lasting for the duration of the NBA Playoffs, all televised games for the Trail Blazers will now be carried nationally on either ABC, ESPN or TNT. Fans can still hear local broadcasts of Trail Blazers playoff games on flagship NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620 and across the 21-stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.