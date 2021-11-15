Trail Blazers Game Notes: Toronto Raptors (7-7) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6-8)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (6-8) VS. TORONTO RAPTORS (7-7)

Monday, November 15, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 100-87

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 70-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 132-116, 5/16/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's contest is the first of two games between the Trail Blazers and the Raptors during the 2021-22 season. The teams play again in Toronto on Jan. 23.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the season series against Toronto in 2020-21, 2-0.

• ACTIVE HANDS: Four of the NBA's top eight leaders in deflections this season are on Portland and Toronto. For the Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. (62) leads the league in deflections while Fred VanVleet (52) and OG Anunoby (45) rank third and seventh, respectively. Jusuf Nurkic is eighth in the NBA in deflections with 43.

• In two games against the Raptors last season, CJ McCollum averaged 26.5 points (51.4% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 90.0% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.50 blocks.

• Damian Lillard averaged 22.5 points (40.5% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in two games against Toronto last season.

• In two games against Portland last season, Pascal Siakam averaged 24.0 points (51.5% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 10.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

• Fred VanVleet averaged 15.0 points (34.4% FG, 23.5% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in two games against the Trail Blazers in 2020-21.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell played his first five-plus seasons for Toronto, averaging 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 349 games (120 starts). He won an NBA Championship with Toronto in 2019.

• CONNECTION: Toronto guard Gary Trent Jr. played his first two-plus seasons for the Trail Blazers, averaging 10.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 117 games (32 starts).

NEWS AND NOTES

LEADING THE WAY: The Trail Blazers hired Chauncey Billups as the 15th head coach in franchise history on June 27, 2021. Billups is making his debut as a head coach in the 2021-22 season. He spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, helping lead the team to a 47-25 record and a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

THE LITTLE THINGS: Nassir Little recorded his second career double-double at Houston on Nov. 12, finishing with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 0-1 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with two steals and one block. Little has corralled 22 offensive rebounds this season, which is the third-most in the NBA for players 6'7" or shorter.

CRASHING THE GLASS: Among NBA reserves, Cody Zeller ranks third in the league in offensive rebounds (28) while Larry Nance Jr. (20) and Nassir Little (20) are tied for seventh.

DAME DROPPING 20: Damian Lillard scored a season-high 28 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds and seven assists at Phoenix on Nov. 10. His nine games of 20-plus points this season are tied for the 14-most in the NBA.

STORMIN' NORMAN: Norman Powell scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist at Phoenix on Nov. 10. It was the fifth time in six games that he scored 20-plus points. For the season, Powell is shooting 50.0% from the field, 44.8% from the three-point-line, and 81.4% from the free-throw stripe.

17,000 POINTS: With his 25th point against the Lakers on Nov. 6, Damian Lillard reached 17,000 points for his career. Playing in his 692nd game, Lillard was the 17th-fastest player in NBA history to reach that total.

NURK'S NIGHT: Jusuf Nurkic recorded 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field (3-5 FT) to go with 17 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block against the Lakers on Nov. 6. He is the second player in team history to record at least 15 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 100% from the field (Calvin Natt, 3/18/82 vs. Golden State).

ROCO'S RUN: Robert Covington had a season-high 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and one steal against Indiana on Nov. 5. Nine of his points came in the fourth quarter on perfect 3-of-3 shooting from the three-point-line. All three tiples came in the final four minutes of the game.

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is fourth in the NBA in three-pointers made (46) and eighth in three-pointers attempted (119). He has made at least four shots from deep in eight out of 14 games so far this season.

BEAST ON THE BOARDS: Jusuf Nurkic matched his season high with 17 rebounds against the Lakers on Nov. 6. He has led the Trail Blazers in rebounds in 11 games so far this season. Nurkic ranks 13th in the NBA in rebounds (10.9).

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led Portland's bench with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3-PT) against the Pacers on Nov. 5, marking his fourth straight game scoring 15-plus points. Simons is 10th in the NBA in total bench points this season (155) and is eighth in three-pointers made off the bench (28).

DAME DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Damian Lillard recorded his fourth double-double of the season at Philadelphia on Nov. 1, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists in 36 minutes. Lillard ranks fifth in the league in assists per game (8.1).

A BLOCK AND A STEAL: CJ McCollum recorded at least one block and one steal in each of the first five games this season. He is the first player in franchise history to have a steal and a block in each of Portland's first five games of a season.

TOP 100 SCORER: With his 13th point against the Kings on Oct. 20, Damian Lillard moved past Elton Brand into the top 100 on the NBA all-time scoring list.

CJ SCORING: CJ McCollum scored the 10,000th point of his career on Oct. 20 against the Kings. He is the eighth player in team history with 10,000 points. With his 15th point against the Grizzlies on OCt. 27, McCollum passed Jerome Kersey for sixth on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

5. Cliff Robinson - 10,405 points

6. CJ McCollum - 10,261 points

7. Jerome Kersey - 10,067 points

LETTING IT FLY: The Trail Blazers matched a franchise record with 55 three-pointers attempted (made 15) against the Lakers on Nov. 6. It was the seventh time in franchise history that Portland attempted at least 50 shots from deep. Portland ranks fifth in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (13.9) and fifth in attempts (40.0).

NEW IN TOWN: During the 2021 offseason, the Trail Blazers added Tony Snell, Dennis Smith Jr., Ben McLemore, Trendon Watford and Cody Zeller via free agency, Larry Nance Jr. via trade and Greg Brown III via the 2021 NBA draft. McLemore (53.0%), Snell (54.4%) and Zeller (58.5%) have all started over half of their career games since being drafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, while Nance has started 123 of his 350 career games (35.1%).

NBA 75th ANNIVERSARY TEAM: Damian Lillard was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team on Oct. 21. He joins former Trail Blazers Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen, Carmelo Anthony, and Lenny Wilkens on the list.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #14 - Denver 124, Portland 95 — November 14, 2021, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

The Trail Blazers lost to Denver, 124-95, at Ball Arena, closing out their four-game road trip with a 1-3 record ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Starting in place of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block ... Nassir Little recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block off the bench ... Norman Powell added 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting (1-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist ... Damian Lillard missed the contest with abdominal tendinopathy ... Nikola Jokic paced Denver with 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists ... Bones Hyland scored 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT) for the Nuggets to go with three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

Game #13 - Portland 104, Houston 92 — November 12, 2021, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

The Trail Blazers beat the Rockets in Houston, 104-92, to earn their first road win of the season ... Damian Lillard scored a game-high 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with six rebounds and seven assists ... CJ McCollum added 17 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Nassir Little had his second career double-double, finishing with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 0-1 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with two assists, two steals and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic had 12 points (1-3 FG, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds and three steals ... Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. each added nine points off the bench ... Kevin Porter Jr. led the way for the Rockets with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-7 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists ... Christian Wood added eight points, 15 rebounds, one assist and one block.

Game #12 - Phoenix 119, Portland 109 — November 10, 2021, Footprint Center, Phoenix Arizona

Portland dropped its second game in as many nights, falling to the Suns in Phoenix, 119-109 ... Damian Lillard scored a season-high 28 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Trail Blazers ... Norman Powell added 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting (3-8 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist ... CJ McCollum had 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and seven assists ... Larry Nance Jr. led the Portland bench with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3-PT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes ... It was Nance's first game scoring in double figures this season ... Nassir Little chipped in eight points and seven rebounds ... Frank Kaminsky led the Suns with a career-high 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists and one block ... Chris Paul had 21 points and seven assists.

Game #11 - LA Clippers 117, Portland 109 — November 9, 2021, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California

The Trail Blazers were defeated by the Clippers at STAPLES Center, 117-109, falling to 0-5 on the road to start the season ... The Clippers shot 53.3% from the three-point line (16-of-30) ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 27 points (11-23 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 1-1 FT) to go with five rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes ... Norman Powell added 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting (5-6 3-PT, 2-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal ... CJ McCollum was held to 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists ... Cody Zeller chipped in eight points and eight rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench ... Paul George led the Clippers with 24 points (10-24 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal ... Reggie Jackson added 23 points and six assists.

Game #10 - Portland 105, L.A. Lakers 90 — November 6, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers dominated the Lakers in the first and third quarters, helping to secure a 105-90 victory at Moda Center ... It was Portland's second straight win and their fifth straight victory at home ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (9-19 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Lillard's final points gave him 17,000 points for his career ... Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds on 6-of-6 shooting (3-5 FT) ... It was the second time in team history that a player had at least 15 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 100% from the field ... Norman Powell added 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks ... Robert Covington had 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3-PT, four rebounds, two steals and a block ... Malik Monk led the Lakers with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.

INJURY NOTES

Portland, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, has not yet released an injury report.

For the Raptors, Precious Achiuwa (right shoulder; tendinitis), Chris Boucher (lower back; soreness) and Fred VanVleet (left groin; soreness) are questionable; Isaac Bonga (G League - on assignment), David Johnson (G League - two-way) and Yuta Watanabe (left calf; strain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT Sports with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

