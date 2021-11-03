Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (3-4) AT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (4-4)

Wednesday, November 3, 4:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland, Ohio

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 72-54

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 45-18

CAVALIERS HOME: Cavaliers lead, 36-27

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 141-105, 5/5/21 (Cle.)

LAST CLEVELAND WIN: 110-104, 11/23/19 (Cle.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's game is the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Cavaliers this season. The teams play again in Portland on Jan. 7.

• LAST SEASON: Portland won the season series against Cleveland in 2020-21, 2-0.

• Damian Lillard played in two games against Cleveland last season, posting averages of 26.0 points (51.5% FG, 37.5% 3-PT, 92.3% FT), 3.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.50 steals.

• Norman Powell recorded 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in his lone game against Cleveland last season on May 5.

• In seven career games at Cleveland, CJ McCollum has averaged 17.3 points (46.0% FG, 47.4% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.9 minutes per game.

• Collin Sexton played in two games against Portland last season, averaging 20.0 points (45.2% FG, 20.0% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 1.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.00 steals.

• Kevin Love played in one game against Portland last season, scoring 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3-PT) to go with eight rebounds and two assists on May 5.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is from Canton, Ohio. He played high school basketball at Glen Oak High, 57 miles south of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Larry Nance Jr. played 182 games for the Cavaliers from 2018-2021, posting averages of 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Nance was born in Akron, Ohio. His father, Larry Nance, played seven seasons for the Cavaliers, making All-Star appearances in 1989 and 1993.

NEWS AND NOTES

LEADING THE WAY: The Trail Blazers hired Chauncey Billups as the 15th head coach in franchise history on June 27, 2021. Billups is making his debut as a head coach in the 2021-22 season. He spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, helping lead the team to a 47-25 record and a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

STORMIN' NORMAN: Norman Powell scored a season-high 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT) against the 76ers on Nov. 1. For the season, Powell is shooting 50.0% from the field, 40.0% from the three-point-line, and 93.3% from the free-throw stripe.

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led Portland's bench with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3-PT) to go with three rebounds and three assists at Philadelphia on Nov. 1. Simons ranks fifth in the NBA in total bench points this season (99) and ranks third in three-pointers made off the bench (20). He is 28th in the league in three-point percentage (44.4%).

DAME DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Damian Lillard recorded his fourth double-double of the season at Philadelphia on Nov. 1, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists in 36 minutes. Lillard ranks fifth in the league in assists per game (8.6). He leads the NBA in points-assists double-doubles this season (4).

THE LITTLE THINGS: Nassir Little has corralled 16 offensive rebounds this season, which is the most in the NBA for players 6'7" or shorter. His 14 offensive boards off the bench are the second-most by any reserve in the NBA this season.

A BLOCK AND A STEAL: CJ McCollum recorded at least one block and one steal in each of the first five games this season. He is the first player in franchise history to have a steal and a block in each of Portland's first five games of a season.

GETTING IT DONE DEFENSIVELY: Portland held its opponent below 100 points on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29. The Trail Blazers last held their opponents under 100 points in consecutive games from March 27-30, 2019 (three games). Portland played 155 games between the two streaks.

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is second in the NBA in three-pointers made (29) and three-pointers attempted (68). He has made at least four shots from deep in five out of seven games so far this season.

CJ SCORING: CJ McCollum scored the 10,000th point of his career on Oct. 20 against the Kings. He is the eighth player in team history with 10,000 points. With his 15th point against the Grizzlies on OCt. 27, McCollum passed Jerome Kersey for sixth on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

5. Cliff Robinson - 10,405 points

6. CJ McCollum - 10,137 points

7. Jerome Kersey - 10,067 points

LETTING IT FLY: The Trail Blazers attempted 50 three-pointers (made 21) against the Suns on Oct. 23. It was the fifth time in franchise history that Portland attempted at least 50 shots from deep. Portland ranks fifth in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (14.0) and 10th in attempts (39.5).

POINTS ON THE BOARD: Portland's 134-105 victory over the Suns on Oct. 23 marked the 17th time since the 2000-01 season that the Trail Blazers have scored at least 134 points in a game. Portland is 17-0 in those games.

NBA 75th ANNIVERSARY TEAM: Damian Lillard was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team on Oct. 21. He joins former Trail Blazers Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen, Carmelo Anthony, and Lenny Wilkens on the list.

TOP 100 SCORER: With his 13th point against the Kings on Oct. 20, Damian Lillard moved past Elton Brand into the top 100 on the NBA all-time scoring list. Lillard has played the fewest games of anyone on the list (689).

97. Grant Hill - 17,137 points

98. Bob Cousy - 16, 960 points

99. Damian Lillard - 16,945 points

NEW IN TOWN: During the 2021 offseason, the Trail Blazers added Tony Snell, Dennis Smith Jr., Ben McLemore, Trendon Watford and Cody Zeller via free agency, Larry Nance Jr. via trade and Greg Brown III via the 2021 NBA draft. McLemore (53.0%), Snell (54.4%) and Zeller (58.5%) have all started over half of their career games since being drafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, while Nance has started 123 of his 350 career games (35.1%).

DISRUPTIVE FRONTCOURT: Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic are two of the five NBA players that have averaged at least 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in each of the last two seasons. Covington is one of three players (A. Davis/A. Drummond) that have done so each of the past three seasons. Joining the Portland pair this season is forward Larry Nance Jr., who has averaged at least 1.00 steal in each of the last five seasons.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #7 - Philadelphia 113, Portland 103 — November 1, 2021, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland fell to 0-3 on the road this season, losing to the 76ers in Philadelphia, 113-103 ... Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons ... Norman Powell scored a season-high 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with one rebound in 29 minutes ... Damian Lillard logged a double-double of 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 assists to go with seven rebounds ... CJ McCollum finished with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Anfernee Simons added 17 points off the bench, shooting 7-of-12 from the field (3-7 3-PT) while notching three rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkic had seven points, nine boards, three assists and two blocks ... Philadelphia was led by Seth Curry, who finished with 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-10 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists ... Georges Niang added 21 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Game #6 - Charlotte 125, Portland 113 — October 31, 2021, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

The Trail Blazers held a seven-point lead at halftime but struggled to stop the Hornets in the second half, leading to a 125-113 loss in Charlotte ... The Hornets made 20 three-pointers (of 42) on 47.6% shooting from deep ... The Trail Blazers assisted on 17 of their 22 first half field goals ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and eight assists ... Anfernee Simons added 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting (5-9 3-PT, 2-2 FT) in 19 minutes off the bench ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds to go with two steals and one block ... Damian Lillard had 14 points (5-20 FG, 2-14 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and 12 assists ... Norman Powell chipped in 14 points and five assists ... LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists ... Kelly Oubre Jr. added 26 points off the bench.

Game #5 - Portland 111, LA Clippers 92 — October 29, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated the Clippers 111-92 in Portland, avenging its loss to Los Angeles at Staples Center five days earlier ... The Trail Blazers outrebounded the Clippers, 63-43, and had a 21-8 advantage in second chance points ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block ... After missing two games, Norman Powell returned to the starting lineup and recorded 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block ... CJ McCollum scored 14 points while adding one rebound, one assist, one steal and two blocks ... Cody Zeller paced Portland's bench with nine points and seven rebounds ... Paul George led the Clippers with a season-high 42 points (15-24 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 6-9 FT) to go with eight rebounds and two assists.

Game #4 - Portland 116, Memphis 96 — October 27, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers trailed Memphis by six at halftime before outscoring the Grizzlies in the third quarter, 36-20, to catalyze a 116-96 victory ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block ... Damian Lillard had a double-double of 20 points and 10 assists in 32 minutes ... Anfernee Simons poured in 14 points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting (4-5 3-PT) before finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes ... Cody Zeller chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench while Larry Nance Jr. added eight points and five boards ... The Grizzlies were led by Desmond Bane's 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting (4-7 3-PT) ... Ja Morant had 17 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for Memphis.

Game #3 - LA Clippers 116, Portland 86 — October 25, 2021, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

The Trail Blazers lost their first road game of the season at the hands of the Clippers, 116-86, at STAPLES Center ... Portland committed 30 turnovers while the Clippers recorded assists on 37 of their 44 field goals ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block ... Starting in place of an injured Normal Powell, Nassir Little had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3-PT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes ... Damian Lillard had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes ... Anfernee Simons led the Portland reserves with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist ... The Clippers were led by 23 points from Luke Kennard on 8-of-10 shooting (6-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT) ... Reggie Jackson scored 18 points (6-20 FG, 3-15 3-PT, 3-4 FT) ... Paul George had 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five assists, a career-high eight steals and one block in 27 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, there are no injuries to report.

As for the Cavaliers, Kevin Love (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro (left hamstring; strain), Tacko Fall (G League - two-way) and RJ Nembhard Jr. (G League - two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT Sports with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.