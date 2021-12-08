Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (11-14) at Golden State Warriors (20-4)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-14) AT GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (20-4)

Wednesday, December 8, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Chase Center

San Francisco, California

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 129-107

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 87-31

GOLDEN STATE HOME: Warriors lead, 75-42

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-106, 3/3/21 (Por.)

LAST GOLDEN STATE WIN: 118-103, 11/26/21 (GSW)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (GSW)

SERIES NOTES

• Wednesday's game is the second of three games between the Trail Blazers and the Warriors during the 2021-22 season. The final game will be played in Portland on Feb. 24.

• LAST MEETING: The Warriors beat Portland at Chase Center on Nov. 26, 118-103. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals. All 19 of his points came in the second half. The Warriors were paced by Stephen Curry, who finished with 32 points (12-25 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

• CJ McCollum had 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists at Golden State on Nov. 26. He scored at least 28 points in his three prior games against the Warriors.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal on Nov. 26 against the Warriors. Nurkic has scored at least 15 points in six of his last 10 games against Golden State.

• Norman Powell scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting (1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with one rebound and two assists at the Warriors on Nov. 26. Powell had 37 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals for Toronto at Chase Center on March 5, 2020.

• Andrew Wiggins recorded 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 26.

• Draymond Green finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 assists to go with eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks against Portland on Nov. 26.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Norman Powell and Golden State center Kevon Looney were teammates at UCLA during the 2014-15 season.

NEWS AND NOTES

NURKIC SEASON HIGH: Jusuf Nurkic scored a season-high 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist and one block against the Clippers on Dec. 6. It was his fourth career game with 30-plus points.

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell had a season-high 29 points (10-24 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 7-8 FT) to go with five rebounds and one assist against the Clippers on Dec. 6, marking his seventh game this season with 20-plus points. Powell is one of four players in the NBA that is averaging at least 16.0 points while shooting better than 46.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Wiggins/Valanciunas/John Collins).

CRASHING THE GLASS: Among NBA reserves, Cody Zeller ranks third in the league in offensive rebounds (43) while Larry Nance Jr. (35) is eighth and Nassir Little (28) is tied for 19th.

DISRUPTIVE FRONTCOURT: Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic are two of the five NBA players that have averaged at least 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in each of the last two seasons. Covington is one of three players (A. Davis/A. Drummond) that have done so each of the past three seasons. Joining the Portland pair this season is forward Larry Nance Jr., who has averaged at least 1.00 steal in each of the last five seasons.

THE BOSNIAN BEAST: Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double in the first quarter at Sacramento on Nov. 24, logging 14 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds in the period. He was the first Portland player with a double-double in the first quarter since LaMarcus Aldridge did so on Feb. 1, 2014. Nurkic finished the game with a season-high 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT) to go with 17 rebounds and five assists.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #25 - LA Clippers 102, Portland 90 — December 6, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers dropped their third straight home game, falling to the Clippers at Moda Center, 102-90 ... Jusuf Nurkic scored a season-high 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes ... It was the fourth time in his career that Nurkic scored 30-plus points ... Norman Powell had 29 points (10-24 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 44 minutes ... Dennis Smith Jr. played 39 minutes in his second straight start, scoring 13 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal ... Robert Covington had a season-high 10 rebounds to go with two points, one assist, three steals and two blocks ... The Clippers were led by Paul George who finished with 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in 39 minutes ... Marcus Morris Sr. had 17 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Game #24 - Boston 145, Portland 117 — December 4, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Celtics raced to a 38-23 lead at the end of the first quarter and did not look back, defeating the Trail Blazers in Portland, 145-117 ... Boston shot 56.3% from the field and 56.8% from the three-point-line, connecting on 21 three-pointers ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 5-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal ... In his first start of the season, Dennis Smith Jr. scored a season-high 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 6-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and three steals ... Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes ... Cody Zeller led the Portland reserves with 10 points and eight rebounds ... Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder led the Celtics with 31 points each ... Enes Freedom had nine points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes for Boston ... Payton Pritchard scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3-PT) in 18 minutes off the bench for the Celtics.

Game #23 - San Antonio 114, Portland 83 — December 2, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers 10-game winning streak at home came to an end as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 114-83 ... The Spurs scored 27 points off of 18 Portland turnovers and held the Trail Blazers to 35.4% shooting from the field ... San Antonio outscored Portland in the paint, 54-26 ... CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks ... Norman Powell scored 16 points on 3-of-13 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and seven rebounds ... Ben McLemore scored in double figures for the second straight game, finishing with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3-PT), two rebounds and three assists ... Bryn Forbes scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) in 15 minutes off the bench to lead the Spurs.

Game #22 - Portland 110, Detroit 92 — November 30, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Despite missing two starters, the Trail Blazers won their 10th straight game at Moda Center with a 110-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons ... Portland was without Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Nassir Little ... CJ McCollum scored a game-high 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Ben McLemore came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) in 18 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons started in place of Lillard and had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists ... Dennis Smith scored 11 points to go with four rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes off the bench ... Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks.

Game #21 - Utah 129, Portland 107 — November 29, 2021, Vivant Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Trail Blazers fell to 0-3 on their Thanksgiving road trip with a 129-107 loss to the Jazz in Salt Lake City ... Utah made 19 three-pointers and assisted on 30 of its 47 field goals ... Jusuf Nurkic paced Portland with 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons added 24 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting (4-7 3-PT) to go with one rebound, two assists and a block in 29 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 19 points, three rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes ... Damian Lillard was held to 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) in 31 minutes to go with six rebounds and five assists ... Cody Zeller had eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench ... Donovan Mitchell paced Utah with 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and one block.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons (right ankle; sprain), Ben McLemore (left hip inflammation), Nassir Little (left ankle; sprain), and Cody Zeller (right quad contusion) are questionable; CJ McCollum (right pneumothorax) and Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy; injury management) are out.

For the Warriors, Andre Iguodala (right knee; soreness) is questionable; Jeff Dowtin (G League - two-way), Jonathan Kuminga (G League - on assignment), Moses Moody (G League - on assignment), Klay Thompson (right Achilles; injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee; injury recovery) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.