Trail Blazers Game Notes: Phoenix Suns (21-5) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-16)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-16) VS. PHOENIX SUNS (21-5)

Sunday, December 12, 6:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Suns lead, 126-109

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 73-44

PHOENIX HOME: Suns lead, 82-36

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 134-105, 10/23/21 (Por.)

LAST PHOENIX WIN: 119-109, 11/10/21 (Pho.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Pho.)

SERIES NOTES

• Tuesday's game is the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and Suns during the 2021-22 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Suns beat Portland in Phoenix on Nov. 10, 119-109. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers with 28 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists while Frank Kaminsky paced the Suns with 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes off the bench.

• In two games against Phoenix this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 23.5 points (52.9% FG, 27.3% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He has scored at least 24 points in eight of his last nine games against Phoenix.

• Norman Powell has averaged 19.5 points (56.0% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in two games against the Suns this season. He recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 4-5 FT) and three rebounds at Phoenix on Nov. 10.

• Larry Nance Jr. recorded 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3-PT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes off the bench against the Suns on Nov. 10.

• Devin Booker has averaged 16.5 points (41.2% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.50 steals in two games against the Trail Blazers this season.

• Chris Paul had 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and seven assists against Portland on Nov. 10.

• Mikal Bridges has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games against Portland. Over that stretch, he has shot 13-of-24 from the three-point-line (54.2% 3-PT). He is averaging 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists against Portland this season.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard CJ McCollum was named the president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on August 7, 2021. Phoenix guard Chris Paul served as president for the eight years prior.

NEWS AND NOTES

RESERVE SNIPERS: Anfernee Simons (26 points, 6-12 3-PT) and Ben McLemore (15 points, 5-6 3-PT) combined to make 11 three-pointers off the bench against Minnesota on Dec. 12. They became the first pair of Portland teammates to each make at least five three-pointers off the bench in the same game in franchise history.

DAME DROPPING 20: Damian Lillard scored 24 points (5-17 FG, 3-14 3-PT, 11-15 FT) to go with 11 rebounds and six assists against Minnesota on Dec. 12. It was his 15th game with 20-plus points this season, good for the 14th-most in the NBA.

HE'S HERE, HE'S THERE, HE'S EVERYWHERE: Robert Covington had season highs of five steals and four blocks against the Timberwolves on Dec. 12. It was the seventh time in team history that a player had at least five steals and four blocks and just the third time it has happened off the bench.

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored 26 points (8-23 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 9-11 FT) at Golden State on Dec. 8, marking his second straight game with 20-plus points and his eighth such contest this season. Powell is one of five players in the NBA that is averaging at least 17.0 points while shooting better than 46.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Wiggins/Valanciunas/John Collins).

BIG HALF FOR LITTLE: In the first half at Golden State on Dec. 8, Nassir Little scored 18 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes. He left the game three minutes into the second half with a left calf cramp. His 18 points for the game marked the second-highest scoring output of his career.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #27 - Minnesota 116, Portland 111 — December 12, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers lost their fifth straight game, a 116-111 defeat at the hands of the Timberwolves ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 2-3 FT) in 33 minutes off the bench to go with one rebound and three assists ... After missing five games with an abdominal injury, Damian Lillard returned to record 24 points (5-17 FG, 3-14 3-PT, 11-15 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes ... Ben McLemore had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep in 15 minutes off the bench ... Larry Nance Jr. started his first game of the season and finished with eight points and 12 rebounds ... Robert Covington had three points, five rebounds, three assists, five steals and four blocks in 34 minutes ... Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists ... Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Game #26 - Golden State 104, Portland 94 — December 8, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Portland fell to 0-2 against the Warriors this season after losing at Chase Center, 104-94 ... Norman Powell led the shorthanded Trail Blazers with 26 points (8-23 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five assists and one steal in 43 minutes ... Nassir Little had a season-high 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes before leaving the game in the third quarter with a left calf cramp ... Little scored all 18 of his points in 22 first half minutes ... Jusuf Nurkić logged a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists before fouling out in 28 minutes ... Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points (8-19 FG, 6-17 3-PT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes ... Jordan Poole had 20 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Game #25 - LA Clippers 102, Portland 90 — December 6, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers dropped their third straight home game, falling to the Clippers at Moda Center, 102-90 ... Jusuf Nurkić scored a season-high 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes ... It was the fourth time in his career that Nurkić scored 30-plus points ... Norman Powell had 29 points (10-24 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 44 minutes ... Dennis Smith Jr. played 39 minutes in his second straight start, scoring 13 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal ... Robert Covington had a season-high 10 rebounds to go with two points, one assist, three steals and two blocks ... The Clippers were led by Paul George who finished with 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in 39 minutes ... Marcus Morris Sr. had 17 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Game #24 - Boston 145, Portland 117 — December 4, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Celtics raced to a 38-23 lead at the end of the first quarter and did not look back, defeating the Trail Blazers in Portland, 145-117 ... Boston shot 56.3% from the field and 56.8% from the three-point-line, connecting on 21 three-pointers ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 5-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal ... In his first start of the season, Dennis Smith Jr. scored a season-high 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 6-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and three steals ... Jusuf Nurkić had 18 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes ... Cody Zeller led the Portland reserves with 10 points and eight rebounds ... Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder led the Celtics with 31 points each ... Enes Freedom had nine points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes for Boston ... Payton Pritchard scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3-PT) in 18 minutes off the bench for the Celtics.

Game #23 - San Antonio 114, Portland 83 — December 2, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers 10-game winning streak at home came to an end as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 114-83 ... The Spurs scored 27 points off of 18 Portland turnovers and held the Trail Blazers to 35.4% shooting from the field ... San Antonio outscored Portland in the paint, 54-26 ... CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks ... Norman Powell scored 16 points on 3-of-13 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and seven rebounds ... Ben McLemore scored in double figures for the second straight game, finishing with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3-PT), two rebounds and three assists ... Bryn Forbes scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) in 15 minutes off the bench to lead the Spurs.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out.

The Suns, on the second of a back-to-back, have yet to release an injury report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen nationally on TNT. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.