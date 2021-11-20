Trail Blazers Game Notes: Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-8)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (8-8) VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (9-7)

Saturday, November 20, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: 76ers lead, 60-58

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 39-22

PHILADELPHIA HOME: 76ers lead, 35-19

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-114, 2/11/21 (Por.)

LAST PHILADELPHIA WIN: 113-103, 11/1/21 (Phi.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Phi.)

SERIES NOTES

• Saturday's game is the second and final game between the Trail Blazers and the 76ers this season. Philadelphia leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Philadelphia defeated the Trail Blazers 113-103 at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 1. Seth Curry led the way for the 76ers with 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-10 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists while Norman Powell paced Portland with 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT) and one rebound.

• VOLUME AND ACCURACY: The Trail Blazers rank sixth in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (13.8). Philadelphia ranks third in the league in three-point percentage (37.3%). The 76ers are 13th in makes per game (12.3) while Portland is 11th in percentage (35.2%).

• Damian Lillard recorded 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists at Philadelphia on Nov. 1. Lillard has scored 30-plus points in four of his last seven games against the 76ers.

• CJ McCollum scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 1-4 FT) to go with four rebounds and three assists at Philadelphia on Nov. 1.

• Georges Niang scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes off the bench against Portland on Nov. 1.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington played in 297 games (258 starts) for the 76ers from 2014-2018, averaging 12.9 points (40.0% FG, 35.9% 3-PT, 81.7% FT), 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

• CONNECTION: Philadelphia guard Seth Curry played for the Trail Blazers during the 2018-19 season, posting averages of 7.9 points (45.6% FG, 45.0% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 74 games (two starts).

• CONNECTION: Portland assistant coach Scott Brooks played the first two seasons of his career for Philadelphia from 1988-90.

NEWS AND NOTES

HOME COOKING: The Trail Blazers have won seven straight games at Moda Center, marking the team's longest home winning streak since March 9 - April 10, 2019 (8 games). Portland's 7-1 home record is the team's best start at Moda Center since the 2014-15 season (8-1).

LARRY, LARRY: Larry Nance Jr. scored 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field (1-1 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and two assists against Toronto on Nov. 15. It was the 13th time in team history that a reserve shot 100% from the field while making at least eight field goals. He followed it up with a season-high 16 points, nine rebounds, three steals and one block against Chicago on Nov. 17.

DAME AT THE LINE: With his third free throw against Chicago on Nov. 17, Damian Lillard passed Clyde Drexler for the most free throws made in team history. Lillard reached 3,799 free throws on 4,255 attempts (89.3%) while Drexler's 3,796 makes came on 4,816 attempts (78.9%).

DROPPIN' DIMES: Damian Lillard recorded his fifth double-double of the season against Chicago on Nov. 17, finishing with 22 points and 10 assists. Lillard ranks fifth in the league in assists per game (8.2).

1. Damian Lillard (3,803)

2. Clyde Drexler (3,798)

3. Terry Porter (2,555)

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is fourth in the NBA in three-pointers made (53) and seventh in three-pointers attempted (135). He has made at least four shots from deep in nine out of 16 games so far this season.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #16 - Portland 112, Chicago 107 — November 17, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Bulls led by as many as 20 points, but the Trail Blazers outscored Chicago in the second half, 64-44, to earn a 112-107 victory at Moda Center ... It was the seventh straight home win for Portland ... The Trail Blazers were led by Damian Lillard, who finished with 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block ... With his third free throw, Lillard passed Clyde Drexler for the most free throws made in franchise history ... Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Norman Powell scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting (2-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one steal ... Larry Nance scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block ... Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points (11-20 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block.

Game #15 - Portland 118, Toronto 113 — November 15, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland won its sixth straight game at Moda Center and fourth consecutive game against the Raptors with a 118-113 victory ... CJ McCollum scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks to lead the Trail Blazers ... Damian Lillard added 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and eight assists ... Larry Nance Jr. had a season-high 15 points off the bench on perfect 7-of-7 shooting (1-1 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists and a season-high three blocks ... Jusuf Nurkic had five points and 14 rebounds in 18 minutes ... OG Anunoby had 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead Toronto ... Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 40 minutes.

Game #14 - Denver 124, Portland 95 — November 14, 2021, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

The Trail Blazers lost to Denver, 124-95, at Ball Arena, closing out their four-game road trip with a 1-3 record ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Starting in place of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block ... Nassir Little recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block off the bench ... Norman Powell added 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting (1-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist ... Damian Lillard missed the contest with abdominal tendinopathy ... Nikola Jokic paced Denver with 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists ... Bones Hyland scored 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT) for the Nuggets to go with three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

Game #13 - Portland 104, Houston 92 — November 12, 2021, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

The Trail Blazers beat the Rockets in Houston, 104-92, to earn their first road win of the season ... Damian Lillard scored a game-high 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with six rebounds and seven assists ... CJ McCollum added 17 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Nassir Little had his second career double-double, finishing with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 0-1 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with two assists, two steals and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic had 12 points (1-3 FG, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds and three steals ... Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. each added nine points off the bench ... Kevin Porter Jr. led the way for the Rockets with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-7 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists ... Christian Wood added eight points, 15 rebounds, one assist and one block.

Game #12 - Phoenix 119, Portland 109 — November 10, 2021, Footprint Center, Phoenix Arizona

Portland dropped its second game in as many nights, falling to the Suns in Phoenix, 119-109 ... Damian Lillard scored a season-high 28 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Trail Blazers ... Norman Powell added 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting (3-8 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist ... CJ McCollum had 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and seven assists ... Larry Nance Jr. led the Portland bench with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3-PT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes ... It was Nance's first game scoring in double figures this season ... Nassir Little chipped in eight points and seven rebounds ... Frank Kaminsky led the Suns with a career-high 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists and one block ... Chris Paul had 21 points and seven assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is probable.

For the 76ers, Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Danny Green (left hamstring soreness), Aaron Henry (G League - two-way), Grant Riller (G League - two-way), Ben Simmons (personal reasons), and Jaden Springer (G League - on assignment) are out. Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols) is questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.