Trail Blazers Game Notes: Minnesota Timberwolves (11-15) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-15)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-15) VS. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (11-15)

Sunday, December 12, 6:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 87-36

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 50-12

MINNESOTA HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 37-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-121, 3/13/21 (Min.)

LAST MINNESOTA WIN: 114-112, 3/14/21 (Min.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Min.)

SERIES NOTES

• Sunday's game is the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season. The teams meet next on Jan. 25 in Portland.

• LAST SEASON: Portland won the season series against Minnesota last season, 2-1.

• In two games against Minnesota with Toronto last season, Norman Powell averaged 26.5 points (58.1% FG, 61.5% 3-PT, 90.0% FT), 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 steal.

• Damian Lillard averaged 34.0 points (52.5% FG, 45.7% 3-PT, 88.0% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.00 steal in three games against Minnesota in 2020-21. He made six three-pointers (of 13) on March 14 and seven three-pointers (of 12) on Jan. 7.

• Jusuf Nurkić has scored in double figures in five straight games against the Timberwolves dating back to March 2018. He has averaged 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in that span while shooting 35-of-50 (70.0%) from the field.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers last season, Anthony Edwards averaged 27.0 points (46.0% FG, 38.7% 3-PT, 73.3% FT), 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

• Karl-Anthony Towns played in two games against Portland last season, averaging 23.5 points (56.7% FG, 37.5% 3-PT, 71.4% FT), 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Robert Covington played 70 games for the Timberwolves from 2018-2020, averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

• CONNECTION: Timberwolves forward Jake Layman spent his first three NBA seasons with the Trail Blazers from 2016-2019, averaging 4.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 141 games.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups played two seasons for the Timberwolves from 2000-02.

NEWS AND NOTES

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored 26 points (8-23 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 9-11 FT) at Golden State on Dec. 8, marking his second straight game with 20-plus points and his eighth such contest this season. Powell is one of seven players in the NBA that is averaging at least 17.0 points while shooting better than 46.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Wiggins/Valanciunas/John Collins/Barnes/Garland).

BIG HALF FOR LITTLE: In the first half at Golden State on Dec. 8, Nassir Little scored 18 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes. He left the game three minutes into the second half with a left calf cramp. His 18 points for the game marked the second-highest scoring output of his career.

NURKIĆ SEASON HIGH: Jusuf Nurkić scored a season-high 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist and one block against the Clippers on Dec. 6. It was his fourth career game with 30-plus points.

DISRUPTIVE FRONTCOURT: Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkić are two of the five NBA players that have averaged at least 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in each of the last two seasons. Covington is one of three players (A. Davis/A. Drummond) that have done so each of the past three seasons. Joining the Portland pair this season is forward Larry Nance Jr., who has averaged at least 1.00 steal in each of the last five seasons.

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT), all in the second half, at Golden State on Nov. 26 and scored a season-high 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3-PT) at Utah on Nov. 29. Simons is 17th in the NBA in total bench points this season (235) and is 12th in three-pointers made off the bench (42).

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #26 - Golden State 104, Portland 94 — December 8, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Portland fell to 0-2 against the Warriors this season after losing at Chase Center, 104-94 ... Norman Powell led the shorthanded Trail Blazers with 26 points (8-23 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five assists and one steal in 43 minutes ... Nassir Little had a season-high 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes before leaving the game in the third quarter with a left calf cramp ... Little scored all 18 of his points in 22 first half minutes ... Jusuf Nurkić logged a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists before fouling out in 28 minutes ... Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points (8-19 FG, 6-17 3-PT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes ... Jordan Poole had 20 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Game #25 - LA Clippers 102, Portland 90 — December 6, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers dropped their third straight home game, falling to the Clippers at Moda Center, 102-90 ... Jusuf Nurkić scored a season-high 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes ... It was the fourth time in his career that Nurkić scored 30-plus points ... Norman Powell had 29 points (10-24 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 44 minutes ... Dennis Smith Jr. played 39 minutes in his second straight start, scoring 13 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal ... Robert Covington had a season-high 10 rebounds to go with two points, one assist, three steals and two blocks ... The Clippers were led by Paul George who finished with 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in 39 minutes ... Marcus Morris Sr. had 17 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Game #24 - Boston 145, Portland 117 — December 4, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Celtics raced to a 38-23 lead at the end of the first quarter and did not look back, defeating the Trail Blazers in Portland, 145-117 ... Boston shot 56.3% from the field and 56.8% from the three-point-line, connecting on 21 three-pointers ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 5-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal ... In his first start of the season, Dennis Smith Jr. scored a season-high 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 6-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and three steals ... Jusuf Nurkić had 18 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes ... Cody Zeller led the Portland reserves with 10 points and eight rebounds ... Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder led the Celtics with 31 points each ... Enes Freedom had nine points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes for Boston ... Payton Pritchard scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3-PT) in 18 minutes off the bench for the Celtics.

Game #23 - San Antonio 114, Portland 83 — December 2, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers 10-game winning streak at home came to an end as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 114-83 ... The Spurs scored 27 points off of 18 Portland turnovers and held the Trail Blazers to 35.4% shooting from the field ... San Antonio outscored Portland in the paint, 54-26 ... CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks ... Norman Powell scored 16 points on 3-of-13 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and seven rebounds ... Ben McLemore scored in double figures for the second straight game, finishing with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3-PT), two rebounds and three assists ... Bryn Forbes scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) in 15 minutes off the bench to lead the Spurs.

Game #22 - Portland 110, Detroit 92 — November 30, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Despite missing two starters, the Trail Blazers won their 10th straight game at Moda Center with a 110-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons ... Portland was without Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Nassir Little ... CJ McCollum scored a game-high 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Ben McLemore came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) in 18 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons started in place of Lillard and had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists ... Dennis Smith scored 11 points to go with four rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes off the bench ... Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is questionable; CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out.

For the Timberwolves, D’Angelo Russell (right ankle; soreness) is questionable; McKinley Wright IV (G League; two-way) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.