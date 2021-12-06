Trail Blazers Game Notes: Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-13)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-13) VS. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (12-12)

Monday, December 6, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 148-86

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 89-26

CLIPPERS HOME: Series tied, 58-58

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 111-92, 10/29/21 (Por.)

LAST CLIPPERS WIN: 117-109, 11/9/21 (LAC)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (LAC)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's game is the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers this season. The Clippers lead the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers at STAPLES Center on Nov. 9, 117-109. Damian Lillard had 27 points (11-23 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 1-1 FT) for the Trail Blazers to go with five rebounds and six assists. Los Angeles was led by Paul George, who finished with 24 points (10-24 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

• Norman Powell had 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists at the Clippers on Nov. 9. In two games against the Clippers this season, he has averaged 17.5 points (52.2% FG, 75.0% 3-PT, 50.0% FT) and 3.0 rebounds.

• In three games against the Clippers this season, CJ McCollum has averaged 15.7 points (38.8% FG, 30.0% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.33 steals.

• Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 11.0 points (48.3% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 13.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.00 steal in three games against the Clippers this season. He has logged a double-double in each of the last two meetings.

• In three games against Portland this season, Paul George has averaged 26.7 points (48.4% FG, 45.8% 3-PT, 63.6% FT), 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.33 steals.

• Reggie Jackson has averaged 16.3 points (36.5% FG, 28.6% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games against the Trail Blazers this season. He had 23 points and six assists against Portland on Nov. 9.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and assistant coach Roy Rogers were both assistant coaches with the LA Clippers last season. Billups played two seasons for the Clippers from 2011-13.

• CONNECTION: Clippers forward Nicolas Batum played the first seven seasons of his career for the Trail Blazers, averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

NEWS AND NOTES

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell had 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals at Sacramento on Nov. 24, marking his sixth game this season with 20-plus points. Powell is one of four players in the NBA that is averaging at least 16.0 points while shooting better than 48.0% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Valanciunas/Seth Curry).

BEN THERE, DONE THAT: Ben McLemore scored a season-high 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes against Detroit on Nov. 30. It was just the 15th time in the last 10 seasons that a Portland player scored at least 17 points off the bench in 20 minutes or fewer.

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is third in the NBA in three-pointers made (77) and eighth in three-pointers attempted (196). He has made at least four shots from deep in 12 out of 24 games so far this season.

THE BOSNIAN BEAST: Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double in the first quarter at Sacramento on Nov. 24, logging 14 points (7-9 FG) and 10 rebounds in the period. He was the first Portland player with a double-double in the first quarter since LaMarcus Aldridge did so on Feb. 1, 2014. Nurkic finished the game with a season-high 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT) to go with 17 rebounds and five assists.

DISRUPTIVE FRONTCOURT: Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic are two of the five NBA players that have averaged at least 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in each of the last two seasons. Covington is one of three players (A. Davis/A. Drummond) that have done so each of the past three seasons.

CRASHING THE GLASS: Among NBA reserves, Cody Zeller ranks fifth in the league in offensive rebounds (38) while Larry Nance Jr. (35) is eighth and Nassir Little (28) is tied for 17th.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #24 - Boston 145, Portland 117 — December 4, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Celtics raced to a 38-23 lead at the end of the first quarter and did not look back, defeating the Trail Blazers in Portland, 145-117 ... Boston shot 56.3% from the field and 56.8% from the three-point-line, connecting on 21 three-pointers ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 5-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal ... In his first start of the season, Dennis Smith Jr. scored a season-high 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 6-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and three steals ... Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes ... Cody Zeller led the Portland reserves with 10 points and eight rebounds ... Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder led the Celtics with 31 points each ... Enes Freedom had nine points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes for Boston ... Payton Pritchard scored 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3-PT) in 18 minutes off the bench for the Celtics.

Game #23 - San Antonio 114, Portland 83 — December 2, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers 10-game winning streak at home came to an end as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 114-83 ... The Spurs scored 27 points off of 18 Portland turnovers and held the Trail Blazers to 35.4% shooting from the field ... San Antonio outscored Portland in the paint, 54-26 ... CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks ... Norman Powell scored 16 points on 3-of-13 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and seven rebounds ... Ben McLemore scored in double figures for the second straight game, finishing with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3-PT), two rebounds and three assists ... Bryn Forbes scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) in 15 minutes off the bench to lead the Spurs.

Game #22 - Portland 110, Detroit 92 — November 30, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Despite missing two starters, the Trail Blazers won their 10th straight game at Moda Center with a 110-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons ... Portland was without Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Nassir Little ... CJ McCollum scored a game-high 28 points (11-26 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Ben McLemore came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) in 18 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic added 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons started in place of Lillard and had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists ... Dennis Smith scored 11 points to go with four rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes off the bench ... Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks.

Game #21 - Utah 129, Portland 107 — November 29, 2021, Vivant Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

The Trail Blazers fell to 0-3 on their Thanksgiving road trip with a 129-107 loss to the Jazz in Salt Lake City ... Utah made 19 three-pointers and assisted on 30 of its 47 field goals ... Jusuf Nurkic paced Portland with 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes ... Anfernee Simons added 24 points off the bench on 10-of-15 shooting (4-7 3-PT) to go with one rebound, two assists and a block in 29 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 19 points, three rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes ... Damian Lillard was held to 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) in 31 minutes to go with six rebounds and five assists ... Cody Zeller had eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench ... Donovan Mitchell paced Utah with 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and one block.

Game #20 - Golden State 118, Portland 103 — November 26, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

The Warriors outscored the Trail Blazers in the second quarter, 31-18, to jumpstart a 118-103 victory in San Francisco ... Portland was led by Anfernee Simons, who went scoreless in the first half but finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench ... Jusuf Nurkic logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes ... Damian Lillard had 16 points and six assists in 38 minutes ... CJ McCollum added 16 points, seven boards and four assists in 39 minutes ... Norman Powelll scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting (1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and two assists ... Larry Nance added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes off the bench ... Stephen Curry led Golden State with 32 points (12-25 FG, 6-15 3-PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum (rib contusion) is probable; Nassir Little (left ankle; sprain) is questionable; Anfernee Simons (right ankle; sprain) and Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy; injury management) are out.

For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum (return to competition reconditioning), Keon Johnson (G League - on assignment), Kawhi Leonard (right knee; ACL - injury recovery), Jason Preston (right foot; injury recovery) and Jay Scrubb (G League - two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS Plus with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. ROOT SPORTS Plus is free for all ROOT SPORTS subscribers, varying by provider. Visit trailblazers.com/watch for more information. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.