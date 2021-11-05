Trail Blazers Game Notes: Indiana Pacers (3-6) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-5)

INDIANA PACERS (3-6) VS. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (3-5)

Friday, November 5, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 58-36

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 36-11

PACERS HOME: Pacers lead, 25-22

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 133-112, 4/27/21 (Ind.)

LAST INDIANA WIN: 111-87, 1/14/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Friday's game is the first of two matchups between the Trail Blazers and the Pacers this season. The teams meet again in Indianapolis on March 20.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Indiana tied the season series in 2020-21, 1-1.

• Damian Lillard averaged 22.5 points (43.3% FG, 46.2% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.00 steal in two games against the Pacers last season.

• Anfernee Simons recorded 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting (9-10 3-PT) to go with four rebounds and four assists at Indiana on April 27, 2021. Simons made his first nine three-point attempts.

• In two games against Indiana last season, CJ McCollum averaged 21.0 points (54.8% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

• Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.5 points (46.9% FG, 30.8% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in two games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• Domantas Sabonis appeared in one game against the Trail Blazers last season, posting 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals at Portland on Jan. 14.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington and Indiana guard TJ McConnell were teammates in Philadelphia for three-plus seasons from 2015-2018.

• CONNECTION: Pacers guard Chris Duarte played two seasons at Oregon from 2019-21. He was the recipient of the 2021 Jerry West Award as the top shooting guard in the NCAA.

• CONNECTION: Indiana forward Domantas Sabonis is the son of former Trail Blazer Arvydas Sabonis.

NEWS AND NOTES

LEADING THE WAY:LThe Trail Blazers hired Chauncey Billups as the 15th head coach in franchise history on June 27, 2021. Billups is making his debut as a head coach in the 2021-22 season. He spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, helping lead the team to a 47-25 record and a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

STORMIN' NORMAN: Norman Powell scored a season-high 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT) at Cleveland on Nov. 3 after scoring 22 points at Philadelphia on Nov. 1. For the season, Powell is shooting 51.4% from the field, 41.9% from the three-point-line, and 88.9% from the free-throw stripe.

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is second in the NBA in three-pointers made (33) and tied for fourth in three-pointers attempted (77). He has made at least four shots from deep in six out of eight games so far this season.

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led Portland's bench with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3-PT) to go with three rebounds and three assists at Philadelphia on Nov. 1. Simons is tied for fourth in the NBA in total bench points this season (114) and is fourth in three-pointers made off the bench (21). He is 27th in the league in three-point percentage (42.9%).

BEAST ON THE BOARDS: Jusuf Nurkic has led the Trail Blazers in rebounds in all eight games so far this season. Nurkic ranks sixth in the NBA in rebounds (11.6) and ninth in offensive boards per game (3.4).

DAME DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Damian Lillard recorded his fourth double-double of the season at Philadelphia on Nov. 1, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists in 36 minutes. Lillard ranks fourth in the league in assists per game (8.5). He leads the NBA in points-assists double-doubles this season (4).

THE LITTLE THINGS: Nassir Little has corralled 16 offensive rebounds this season, which is the most in the NBA for players 6'7" or shorter. His 14 offensive boards off the bench are the fifth-most by any reserve in the NBA this season.

A BLOCK AND A STEAL: CJ McCollum recorded at least one block and one steal in each of the first five games this season. He is the first player in franchise history to have a steal and a block in each of Portland's first five games of a season.

GETTING IT DONE DEFENSIVELY: Portland held its opponent below 100 points on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29. The Trail Blazers last held their opponents under 100 points in consecutive games from March 27-30, 2019 (three games). Portland played 155 games between the two streaks.

CJ SCORING: CJ McCollum scored the 10,000th point of his career on Oct. 20 against the Kings. He is the eighth player in team history with 10,000 points. With his 15th point against the Grizzlies on OCt. 27, McCollum passed Jerome Kersey for sixth on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

5. Cliff Robinson - 10,405 points

6. CJ McCollum - 10,158 points

7. Jerome Kersey - 10,067 points

TOP 100 SCORER: With his 13th point against the Kings on Oct. 20, Damian Lillard moved past Elton Brand into the top 100 on the NBA all-time scoring list.

NEW IN TOWN: During the 2021 offseason, the Trail Blazers added Tony Snell, Dennis Smith Jr., Ben McLemore, Trendon Watford and Cody Zeller via free agency, Larry Nance Jr. via trade and Greg Brown III via the 2021 NBA draft. McLemore (53.0%), Snell (54.4%) and Zeller (58.5%) have all started over half of their career games since being drafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, while Nance has started 123 of his 350 career games (35.1%).

DISRUPTIVE FRONTCOURT: Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic are two of the five NBA players that have averaged at least 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in each of the last two seasons. Covington is one of three players (A. Davis/A. Drummond) that have done so each of the past three seasons. Joining the Portland pair this season is forward Larry Nance Jr., who has averaged at least 1.00 steal in each of the last five seasons.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #8 - Cleveland 107, Portland 104 — November 3, 2021, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

The Trail Blazers lost a close game to the Cavaliers in Cleveland, 107-104, marking their third straight loss ... Damian Lillard missed a three-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter that would have forced overtime ... Lillard finished with a team-high 26 points (10-27 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT) to go with three rebounds, eight assists and two steals ... Norman Powell added 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons scored 15 points off the bench on 6-of-11 shooting (1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) ... Cody Zeller added seven points and five rebounds ... The Cavaliers were led by Jarrett Allen, who recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Game #7 - Philadelphia 113, Portland 103 — November 1, 2021, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland fell to 0-3 on the road this season, losing to the 76ers in Philadelphia, 113-103 ... Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons ... Norman Powell scored a season-high 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with one rebound in 29 minutes ... Damian Lillard logged a double-double of 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 assists to go with seven rebounds ... CJ McCollum finished with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Anfernee Simons added 17 points off the bench, shooting 7-of-12 from the field (3-7 3-PT) while notching three rebounds, three assists and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkic had seven points, nine boards, three assists and two blocks ... Philadelphia was led by Seth Curry, who finished with 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-10 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists ... Georges Niang added 21 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Game #6 - Charlotte 125, Portland 113 — October 31, 2021, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

The Trail Blazers held a seven-point lead at halftime but struggled to stop the Hornets in the second half, leading to a 125-113 loss in Charlotte ... The Hornets made 20 three-pointers (of 42) on 47.6% shooting from deep ... The Trail Blazers assisted on 17 of their 22 first half field goals ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and eight assists ... Anfernee Simons added 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting (5-9 3-PT, 2-2 FT) in 19 minutes off the bench ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds to go with two steals and one block ... Damian Lillard had 14 points (5-20 FG, 2-14 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and 12 assists ... Norman Powell chipped in 14 points and five assists ... LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists ... Kelly Oubre Jr. added 26 points off the bench.

Game #5 - Portland 111, LA Clippers 92 — October 29, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland defeated the Clippers 111-92 in Portland, avenging its loss to Los Angeles at Staples Center five days earlier ... The Trail Blazers outrebounded the Clippers, 63-43, and had a 21-8 advantage in second chance points ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block ... After missing two games, Norman Powell returned to the starting lineup and recorded 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block ... CJ McCollum scored 14 points while adding one rebound, one assist, one steal and two blocks ... Cody Zeller paced Portland's bench with nine points and seven rebounds ... Paul George led the Clippers with a season-high 42 points (15-24 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 6-9 FT) to go with eight rebounds and two assists.

Game #4 - Portland 116, Memphis 96 — October 27, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers trailed Memphis by six at halftime before outscoring the Grizzlies in the third quarter, 36-20, to catalyse a 116-96 victory ... CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block ... Damian Lillard had a double-double of 20 points and 10 assists in 32 minutes ... Anfernee Simons poured in 14 points in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting (4-5 3-PT) before finishing with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes ... Cody Zeller chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench while Larry Nance Jr. added eight points and five boards ... The Grizzlies were led by Desmond Bane's 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting (4-7 3-PT) ... Ja Morant had 17 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists for Memphis.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, there are no injuries to report.

As for the Pacers, Jeremy Lamb (right ankle; sprain) is questionable; Isaiah Jackson (left knee; injury hyperextension) and T.J. Warren (left navicular; fracture) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.