Trail Blazers Game Notes: Denver Nuggets (9-8) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9-8)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (9-8) VS. DENVER NUGGETS (9-8)

Tuesday, November 23, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 100-88

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 70-24

DENVER HOME: Nuggets lead, 64-30

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 132-116, 5/16/21 (Por.)

LAST DENVER WIN: 124-95, 11/14/21 (Den.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Den.)

SERIES NOTES

• Tuesday's game is the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets during the 2021-22 season. Denver leads the season series, 1-0.

• FAMILIAR FOES: The Trail Blazers and Nuggets have played each other 29 times since the start of the 2018-19 season, including preseason, regular season and postseason games.

• LAST MEETING: Denver defeated Portland at Ball Arena on Nov. 14, 124-95. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists. CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

• Damian Lillard has recorded a double-double in four of his last six regular season games against Denver.

• Anfernee Simons started in place of an injured Damian Lillard, finishing with 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block at Denver on Nov. 14.

• Nassir Little recorded 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes off the bench at Denver on Nov. 14.

• Norman Powell has scored at least 13 points in each of his last six regular season games against the Nuggets. Powell had 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist at Denver on Nov. 14.

• Nikola Jokic has scored 20-plus points in nine of his last 10 regular season outings against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic spent his first two-plus with the Nuggets, averaging 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 139 games (59 starts) from 2014-17.

• CONNECTION: Portland head coach Chauncey Billups is from Denver, Colorado. He played high school basketball at George Washington, college basketball at Colorado and played five seasons for the Nuggets in two stints during his NBA career.

NEWS AND NOTES

HOME COOKING: The Trail Blazers have won eight straight games at Moda Center, marking the team's longest home winning streak since March 9 - April 10, 2019 (8 games). Portland's 8-1 home record is the team's best start at Moda Center since the 2014-15 season (8-1).

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Damian Lillard was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Nov. 15-21. Lillard averaged 28.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.00 steal and 1.67 blocks while leading Portland to home wins over Toronto, Chicago and Philadelphia.

DAME DROPPING 20: Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points (10-21 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 14-14 FT) to go with seven assists and three blocks against Philadelphia on Nov. 20. His 12 games of 20-plus points this season are tied for the 10th-most in the NBA.

DAME AT THE LINE: With his third free throw against Chicago on Nov. 17, Damian Lillard passed Clyde Drexler for the most free throws made in team history. Lillard reached 3,799 free throws on 4,255 attempts (89.3%) while Drexler's 3,796 makes came on 4,816 attempts (78.9%).

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is fourth in the NBA in three-pointers made (57) and seventh in three-pointers attempted (144). He has made at least four shots from deep in 10 out of 17 games so far this season.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #17 - Portland 118, Philadelphia 111 — November 20, 2021, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers earned their eighth straight win at Moda Center with a 118-111 victory over Philadelphia ... Damian Lillard led Portland with a season-high 39 points (10-21 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 14-14 FT) to go with seven assists and three blocks ... Lillard scored 12 points in the first quarter and 13 in the final frame ... CJ McCollum added 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3-PT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists, two steals and one block ... Norman Powell scored 17 points, including nine in the third quarter ... Nassir Little had 11 points and four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench ... Tobias Harris had 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists ... Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and nine assists with 15 of his points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT) coming in the fourth quarter.

Game #16 - Portland 112, Chicago 107 — November 17, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Bulls led by as many as 20 points, but the Trail Blazers outscored Chicago in the second half, 64-44, to earn a 112-107 victory at Moda Center ... It was the seventh straight home win for Portland ... The Trail Blazers were led by Damian Lillard, who finished with 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block ... With his third free throw, Lillard passed Clyde Drexler for the most free throws made in franchise history ... Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block ... Norman Powell scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting (2-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one steal ... Larry Nance scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block ... Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points (11-20 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block.

Game #15 - Portland 118, Toronto 113 — November 15, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland won its sixth straight game at Moda Center and fourth consecutive game against the Raptors with a 118-113 victory ... CJ McCollum scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks to lead the Trail Blazers ... Damian Lillard added 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and eight assists ... Larry Nance Jr. had a season-high 15 points off the bench on perfect 7-of-7 shooting (1-1 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists and a season-high three blocks ... Jusuf Nurkic had five points and 14 rebounds in 18 minutes ... OG Anunoby had 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead Toronto ... Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 40 minutes.

Game #14 - Denver 124, Portland 95 — November 14, 2021, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

The Trail Blazers lost to Denver, 124-95, at Ball Arena, closing out their four-game road trip with a 1-3 record ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Starting in place of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block ... Nassir Little recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block off the bench ... Norman Powell added 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting (1-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist ... Damian Lillard missed the contest with abdominal tendinopathy ... Nikola Jokic paced Denver with 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists ... Bones Hyland scored 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT) for the Nuggets to go with three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

Game #13 - Portland 104, Houston 92 — November 12, 2021, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

The Trail Blazers beat the Rockets in Houston, 104-92, to earn their first road win of the season ... Damian Lillard scored a game-high 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with six rebounds and seven assists ... CJ McCollum added 17 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Nassir Little had his second career double-double, finishing with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 0-1 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with two assists, two steals and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic had 12 points (1-3 FG, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds and three steals ... Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. each added nine points off the bench ... Kevin Porter Jr. led the way for the Rockets with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-7 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists ... Christian Wood added eight points, 15 rebounds, one assist and one block.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, there are no injuries to report.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic (right wrist; sprain) is questionable; Bones Hyland (right ankle; sprain), Jamal Murray (left knee; injury recovery), Zeke Nnaji (right ankle; sprain) and Michael Porter Jr. (low back; pain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen nationally on TNT. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.