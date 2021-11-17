Trail Blazers Game Notes: Chicago Bulls (10-4) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-8)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (7-8) VS. CHICAGO BULLS (10-4)

Wednesday, November 17, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 66-62

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 38-26

CHICAGO HOME: Bulls lead, 36-28

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-122, 1/30/21 (Chi.)

LAST CHICAGO WIN: 111-108, 1/5/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Wednesday's game is the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Bulls during the 2021-22 season. The teams play again in Chicago on Jan. 30.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Chicago split the season series in 2020-21, 1-1.

• In two games against the Bulls last season, Damian Lillard averaged 34.0 points (48.8% FG, 39.3% 3-PT, 88.2% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Lillard scored 44 points (16-26 FG, 8-17 3-PT, 6-6 FT) to go with five rebounds and nine assists at Chicago on Jan. 30 last season. He closed out the performance by making a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

• CJ McCollum played in one game against Chicago last season, recording 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-14 3-PT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals on Jan. 5, 2021.

• In two games against Chicago in 2020-21, Robert Covington averaged 11.5 points (53.3% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.50 steals.

• Zach LaVine averaged 22.0 points (50.0% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.00 steal in two games against Portland last season.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers with the Spurs last season, DeMar DeRozan averaged 22.0 points (46.9% FG, 100% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.67 steals.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little and Bulls guard Coby White were teammates as freshmen at North Carolina during the 2018-19 season.

• CONNECTION: Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. played in 58 games (43 starts) for the Trail Blazers last season, averaging 6.8 points (48.4% FG, 31.6% 3-PT, 61.9% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

NEWS AND NOTES

CJ SCORING 20: CJ McCollum had 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and two blocks against Toronto on Nov. 15. McCollum's 10 games of 20-plus points this season are tied for the 13th-most in the NBA.

LARRY'S PERFECT NIGHT: Larry Nance Jr. scored a season-high 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field (1-1 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and two assists against Toronto on Nov. 15. It was the 13th time in team history that a reserve shot 100% from the field while making at least eight field goals.

THE LITTLE THINGS: Nassir Little recorded his second career double-double at Houston on Nov. 12, finishing with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 0-1 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with two steals and one block. Little has corralled 22 offensive rebounds this season, which is the third-most in the NBA for players 6'7" or shorter.

CRASHING THE GLASS: Among NBA reserves, Cody Zeller ranks second in the league in offensive rebounds (30) while Larry Nance Jr. (20) and Nassir Little (20) are tied for eighth.

17,000 POINTS: With his 25th point against the Lakers on Nov. 6, Damian Lillard reached 17,000 points for his career. Playing in his 692nd game, Lillard was the 17th-fastest player in NBA history to reach that total.

3J McCOLLUM: CJ McCollum is fourth in the NBA in three-pointers made (52) and fourth in three-pointers attempted (130). He has made at least four shots from deep in nine out of 15 games so far this season.

TOP 100 SCORER: With his 13th point against the Kings on Oct. 20, Damian Lillard moved past Elton Brand into the top 100 on the NBA all-time scoring list.

CJ SCORING: CJ McCollum scored the 10,000th point of his career on Oct. 20 against the Kings. He is the eighth player in team history with 10,000 points. With his 15th point against the Grizzlies on OCt. 27, McCollum passed Jerome Kersey for sixth on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list.

5. Cliff Robinson - 10,405 points

6. CJ McCollum - 10,290 points

7. Jerome Kersey - 10,067 points

NBA 75th ANNIVERSARY TEAM: Damian Lillard was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team on Oct. 21. He joins former Trail Blazers Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen, Carmelo Anthony, and Lenny Wilkens on the list.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #15 - Portland 118, Toronto 113 — November 15, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland won its sixth straight game at Moda Center and fourth consecutive game against the Raptors with a 118-113 victory ... CJ McCollum scored 29 points (11-18 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks to lead the Trail Blazers ... Damian Lillard added 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and eight assists ... Larry Nance Jr. had a season-high 15 points off the bench on perfect 7-of-7 shooting (1-1 3-PT) to go with five rebounds and two assists ... Robert Covington had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists and a season-high three blocks ... Jusuf Nurkic had five points and 14 rebounds in 18 minutes ... OG Anunoby had 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead Toronto ... Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 40 minutes.

Game #14 - Denver 124, Portland 95 — November 14, 2021, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

The Trail Blazers lost to Denver, 124-95, at Ball Arena, closing out their four-game road trip with a 1-3 record ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Starting in place of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons recorded 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block ... Nassir Little recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block off the bench ... Norman Powell added 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting (1-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist ... Damian Lillard missed the contest with abdominal tendinopathy ... Nikola Jokic paced Denver with 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists ... Bones Hyland scored 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT) for the Nuggets to go with three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

Game #13 - Portland 104, Houston 92 — November 12, 2021, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

The Trail Blazers beat the Rockets in Houston, 104-92, to earn their first road win of the season ... Damian Lillard scored a game-high 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with six rebounds and seven assists ... CJ McCollum added 17 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Nassir Little had his second career double-double, finishing with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 0-1 FT) and a career-high 14 rebounds to go with two assists, two steals and one block ... Jusuf Nurkic had 12 points (1-3 FG, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds and three steals ... Cody Zeller and Larry Nance Jr. each added nine points off the bench ... Kevin Porter Jr. led the way for the Rockets with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-7 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists ... Christian Wood added eight points, 15 rebounds, one assist and one block.

Game #12 - Phoenix 119, Portland 109 — November 10, 2021, Footprint Center, Phoenix Arizona

Portland dropped its second game in as many nights, falling to the Suns in Phoenix, 119-109 ... Damian Lillard scored a season-high 28 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Trail Blazers ... Norman Powell added 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting (3-8 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist ... CJ McCollum had 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and seven assists ... Larry Nance Jr. led the Portland bench with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3-PT), five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes ... It was Nance's first game scoring in double figures this season ... Nassir Little chipped in eight points and seven rebounds ... Frank Kaminsky led the Suns with a career-high 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists and one block ... Chris Paul had 21 points and seven assists.

Game #11 - LA Clippers 117, Portland 109 — November 9, 2021, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California

The Trail Blazers were defeated by the Clippers at STAPLES Center, 117-109, falling to 0-5 on the road to start the season ... The Clippers shot 53.3% from the three-point line (16-of-30) ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 27 points (11-23 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 1-1 FT) to go with five rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes ... Norman Powell added 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting (5-6 3-PT, 2-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal ... CJ McCollum was held to 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists ... Cody Zeller chipped in eight points and eight rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench ... Paul George led the Clippers with 24 points (10-24 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal ... Reggie Jackson added 23 points and six assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) and Norman Powell (left ankle sprain) are questionable for Wednesday’s game.

For the Bulls, Alex Caruso (left wrist; contusion) is probable; Javonte Green (left ankle; sprain) is questionable; Devon Dotson (G League - two-way), Nikola Vucevic (health and safety protocols) and Patrick Williams (left wrist; ligament tear) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.