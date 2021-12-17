Trail Blazers Game Notes: Charlotte Hornets (16-14) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-18)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-18) VS. CHARLOTTE HORNETS (16-14)

Friday, December 17, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 44-18

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 25-6

CHARLOTTE HOME: Hornets lead, 19-12

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-111, 3/1/21 (Por.)

LAST CHARLOTTE WIN: 125-113, 10/31/21 (Cha.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Cha.)

SERIES NOTES

• Friday's game is the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and Hornets this season. Charlotte leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Hornets defeated the Trail Blazers in Charlotte on Oct. 31, 125-113. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and eight assists. Charlotte was paced by LaMelo Ball, who finished with 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

• Damian Lillard had a double-double of 14 points (5-20 FG, 2-14 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and 12 assists to go with four rebounds at Charlotte on Oct. 31. He has three career double-doubles against the Hornets and has scored at least 20 points in 14 of his 17 career games against Charlotte.

• Anfernee Simons scored 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting (5-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with one rebound and one assist against the Hornets on Oct. 31.

• In two career games against the Trail Blazers, LaMelo Ball has averaged 28.5 points (52.6% FG, 56.3% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.50 steals.

• Kelly Oubre had 26 points (8-14 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 31.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller was drafted by Charlotte with the fourth overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. He played in 467 games (273 starts) in eight seasons with the Hornets, averaging 8.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Dennis Smith Jr. is from Fayetteville, North Carolina and played collegiately at North Carolina State in Raleigh.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers assistant coach Steve Hetzel spent four seasons as an assistant coach in Charlotte from 2014-18.

NEWS AND NOTES

30 AND 10: Damian Lillard had 31 points and 10 assists against the Suns on Dec. 14, marking his 39th career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Only James Harden, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have recorded more games of at least 30 points and 10 assists since Lillard entered the NBA in 2012.

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers bench with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT) against the Grizzlies on Dec. 15. Simons ranks ninth in the NBA in total bench points this season (291) and is ninth in three-pointers made off the bench (53).

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored 25 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds and five assists against Memphis on Dec. 15, marking his fourth 20-point game in five outings. Powell is one of six players in the NBA that is averaging at least 17.0 points while shooting better than 46.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Wiggins/Valanciunas/Hayward/Collins).

NURK DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Jusuf Nurkic recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals against Memphis on Dec. 15. It was his team-leading 12th double-double of the season.

RESERVE SNIPERS: Anfernee Simons (26 points, 6-12 3-PT) and Ben McLemore (15 points, 5-6 3-PT) combined to make 11 three-pointers off the bench against Minnesota on Dec. 12. They became the first pair of Portland teammates to each make at least five three-pointers off the bench in the same game in franchise history.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #29 - Memphis 113, Portland 103 — December 15, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland suffered its seventh consecutive defeat, falling to the Grizzlies at Moda Center, 113-103 ... Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals ... Damian Lillard had 21 points (6-21 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals ... Anfernee Simons led the Portland bench with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes ... Robert Covington had three steals and two blocks to go with four points and three rebounds in 23 minutes ... The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks who finished with 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and six assists ... Desmond Bane scored 23 points to go with six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.

Game #28 - Phoenix 111, Portland 107 (OT) — December 14, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns, 111-107, in Portland's first game decided in overtime this season ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a double-double of 31 points (11-31 FG, 5-16 3-PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 assists to go with two rebounds and one block ... Norman Powell added 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkic logged his 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes ... Larry Nance Jr. chipped in nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in his second start of the season ... Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Chris Paul had a double-double of 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and 14 assists to go with eight rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes.

Game #27 - Minnesota 116, Portland 111 — December 12, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers lost their fifth straight game, a 116-111 defeat at the hands of the Timberwolves ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 2-3 FT) in 33 minutes off the bench to go with one rebound and three assists ... After missing five games with an abdominal injury, Damian Lillard returned to record 24 points (5-17 FG, 3-14 3-PT, 11-15 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes ... Ben McLemore had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep in 15 minutes off the bench ... Larry Nance Jr. started his first game of the season and finished with eight points and 12 rebounds ... Robert Covington had three points, five rebounds, three assists, five steals and four blocks in 34 minutes ... Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists ... Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Game #26 - Golden State 104, Portland 94 — December 8, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Portland fell to 0-2 against the Warriors this season after losing at Chase Center, 104-94 ... Norman Powell led the shorthanded Trail Blazers with 26 points (8-23 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five assists and one steal in 43 minutes ... Nassir Little had a season-high 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes before leaving the game in the third quarter with a left calf cramp ... Little scored all 18 of his points in 22 first half minutes ... Jusuf Nurkić logged a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists before fouling out in 28 minutes ... Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points (8-19 FG, 6-17 3-PT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes ... Jordan Poole had 20 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Game #25 - LA Clippers 102, Portland 90 — December 6, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers dropped their third straight home game, falling to the Clippers at Moda Center, 102-90 ... Jusuf Nurkić scored a season-high 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with five rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes ... It was the fourth time in his career that Nurkić scored 30-plus points ... Norman Powell had 29 points (10-24 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 44 minutes ... Dennis Smith Jr. played 39 minutes in his second straight start, scoring 13 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal ... Robert Covington had a season-high 10 rebounds to go with two points, one assist, three steals and two blocks ... The Clippers were led by Paul George who finished with 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in 39 minutes ... Marcus Morris Sr. had 17 points, two rebounds and four assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee inflammation) is questionable; Tony Snell (personal reasons), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out.

For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (return to competition reconditioning) is questionable; Arnoldas Kulboka (G League - two-way) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.