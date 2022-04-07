Trail Blazers Foundation Awards 18 Grants to Local Schools Through ‘Take It To The Court For Education’ Program

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 7, 2022) – The Trail Blazers Foundation has awarded 18 grants to schools throughout Oregon through its ‘Take it To The Court for Education’ school grant program. A total of $125,000 will be distributed to schools throughout 14 different counties.

“We are very excited to continue the ‘Take it To The Court for Education’ program and directly support so many students, teachers and families,” said Annie Klug, Trail Blazers Foundation Executive Director. “From new athletic equipment to robotics programming, these grants will positively impact kids and families from underserved and marginalized communities throughout Rip City while helping build a better future for all.”

The grant application launched in January with more than 240 schools, from 30-plus counties, submitting applications. The grants will directly support a variety of academic, arts, athletic, and community programs and equipment. See below for a full list of grant recipients and their respective programs at trailblazers.com/schoolgrants.