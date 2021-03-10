Trail Blazers Earn Additional Uniform, Available On-Site at Rip City Clothing Co.

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 10, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers and Nike have launched the team’s latest uniform of the 2020-21 season, the Earned Edition Uniform. Earned Edition Uniforms were earned by the 16 teams who claimed a spot in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs. Designed by Nike with the colorway inspired by Portland’s cityscape and familiar overcast weather and influence from Damian Lillard, the gray-tones used are a color flip of the team’s iconic uniforms.

As an added nod to the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs, the jersey is adorned with special silver insignias, including a silver Nike swoosh on the front, a silver Earned Edition jocktag on the bottom right and a silver NBA logo on the back above each player’s name. Additionally, each pair of shorts features a silver swoosh and Nike logo. These features are in gold for the Los Angeles Lakers, the 2020 NBA champions.

The team will debut the uniform during the first game after the All-Star break on March 11 as they face the Phoenix Suns. Media in attendance will get a front-row view of the jersey in the designated media area at Moda Center, just like with the City Edition jersey. For information around when the Trail Blazers and the other 15 teams will wear their Earned Edition Uniforms, visit NBA LockerVision.

Fans can purchase the Earned Edition jersey in-person at the recently reopened Rip City Clothing Co. at Moda Center starting March 18. The health and safety of our fans and employees remain our top priorities, and the Trail Blazers and Rip City Clothing Co. are ensuring all safety protocols are adhered to. As such, Rip City Clothing Co. at Moda Center is open for fans on an appointment-only basis, masks are required for all and shoppers are required to pay with credit or debit card. In-person shopping appointments can be secured HERE. Earned Edition jerseys will also be available online at ripcityclothing.co.

