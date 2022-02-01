Trail Blazers Courtside Reporter Brooke Olzendam Launches Third Annual “Brooke Hearts Your Heart” Program for Heart Health Awareness

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 1, 2022) – Trail Blazers Courtside Reporter Brooke Olzendam is back for a third year to share her personal story of loss that fuels her passion for heart health. Brooke Hearts Your Heart launched in February 2020 with a mission to spread awareness about the importance of CPR and AEDs in saving lives and raise funds for the American Heart Association in Oregon and SW Washington. She continued her efforts in 2021 by encouraging fans to seek health care if they have heart health concerns and this year is encouraging kids to eat healthy, get active and avoid unhealthy habits such as vaping and other stress-related habits.

The Brooke Hearts Your Heart program has positively impacted the Rip City community to take action after hearing Brooke’s story of loss. Brooke’s husband, who passed away 10 days after they married in 2010, had a heart attack on a treadmill while working out at age 27. By sharing her personal story, Brooke Hearts Your Heart has been able to educate and raise money for the American Heart Association during National Heart Month with the ultimate goal of saving lives.

In its two years, the program has raised more than $30,000 for the American Heart Association, with Brooke’s personal story reaching hundreds of thousands of people. Her story has encouraged many people to seek medical advice and take action to stay healthy.

“I’m so excited to be kicking off the third year of Brooke Hearts Your Heart with a focus on youth being active and healthy,” said Brooke Olzendam, Trail Blazers Courtside Reporter. “These past few years have been incredibly difficult for many and it’s easy to forget to put your own health and wellness at the forefront. I hope this program reminds you of the importance of heart heath and living an active and healthy lifestyle from a young age.”

This year, the Brooke Hearts Your Heart program will be selling branded scarves in support of the American Heart Association. The scarves will be available at Rip City Clothing Co. at Moda Center throughout the month of February.

Visit trailblazers.com/heart to learn more about the program, hear Brooke’s personal story in a sit-down interview with Trail Blazers Television Analyst Lamar Hurd and to donate to the American Heart Association. The Trail Blazers will match the first $5,000 in donations.

If interested in an interview with Brooke, please reach out to Hilary Gorlin. Brooke can share highlights of from the last two years of the program and the impact it has had on the Rip City community thus far.