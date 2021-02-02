Trail Blazers Courtside Reporter Brooke Olzendam Launches Second Annual “Brooke Hearts Your Heart” Program For Heart Health Awareness

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 2, 2021) – Trail Blazers Courtside Reporter Brooke Olzendam is back for a second year to share her personal story of loss that fuels her passion for heart health. Brooke Hearts Your Heart launched in February 2020 with a mission to spread awareness about the importance of CPR and AEDs in saving lives and raise funds for the American Heart Association in Oregon and SW Washington. She will continue her efforts in 2021 by encouraging fans to seek health care if they have heart health concerns.

The Brooke Hearts Your Heart program has positively impacted the Rip City community to take action after hearing Brooke’s story of loss. Brooke’s husband, who passed away 10 days after they married in 2010, had a heart attack on a treadmill while working out at age 27. By sharing her personal story, Brooke Hearts Your Heart has been able to educate and raise money for the American Heart Association during National Heart Month with the ultimate goal of saving lives.

“I have been overwhelmed with Rip City’s positive response to the Brooke Hearts Your Heart program,” said Brooke Olzendam, Trail Blazers Courtside Reporter. “This program is so near and dear to me and knowing that it has positively impacted even one person in our community is a huge win. I am committed to continue spreading awareness around heart health and raising money for the American Heart Association.”

Visit trailblazers.com/heart to learn more about the program, hear Brooke’s personal story in a sit-down interview with Trail Blazers Television Analyst Lamar Hurd and to donate to the American Heart Association. The Trail Blazers will match the first $5,000 in donations.

If interested in a Zoom interview with Brooke as a follow up to last year’s program, please reach out to Hilary Gorlin. Brooke can share highlights of the 2020 program and the impact the program has had on the Rip City community thus far as well as share the focus of the 2021 program.