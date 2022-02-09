Trail Blazers Complete Trade with New Orleans

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 8, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have acquired Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomáš Satoranský, Didi Louzada, a protected 2022 first-round draft pick, the better of New Orleans’ and Portland’s 2026 second-round draft picks and New Orleans’ 2027 second-round draft pick from the Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell, the team announced today. In a related move, the Trail Blazers have waived Cody Zeller.

“On behalf of the Trail Blazers organization, I want to thank CJ McCollum for the integral role he has played in the success of the franchise over the last nine seasons and for his countless acts of service to the Portland community,” said Interim General Manager Joe Cronin. “CJ has cemented himself in Trail Blazers history with his elite skill level and memorable moments on the court as well as with the work ethic, professionalism and generosity he displays behind the scenes.”

“I also want to thank Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell and Cody Zeller for their contributions to the organization and community this season,” Cronin continued. “We wish all four players success moving forward.”

Hart, 26, has averaged 13.4 points (50.5% FG, 32.3% 3-PT, 75.3% FT), 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.10 steals in 41 games (40 starts) for the Pelicans this season. He is averaging career highs in points, assists and steals and is one of 10 players in the NBA with averages of at least 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.00 steal. A fifth-year guard/forward out of Villanova, where he was an NCAA Champion in 2016, Hart (6-5, 215) holds career averages of 9.4 points (44.6% FG, 34.5% 3-PT, 73.5% FT), 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.91 steals in 283 games (105 starts) for the L.A. Lakers and New Orleans. Hart, a native of Silver Spring, Maryland, was selected by Utah with the 30th pick of the 2017 NBA draft before being traded to the Lakers.

Alexander-Walker, 23, is averaging career highs of 12.8 points (37.5% FG, 31.1% 3-PT, 72.2% FT), 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 50 games (19 starts) with the Pelicans. A third-year guard out of Virginia Tech, Alexander-Walker (6-5, 205) was originally drafted by Brooklyn with the 17th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft before a series of trades during the summer of 2019 ended with him in New Orleans. The Toronto-native holds career averages of 9.9 points (38.9% FG, 33.0 3-PT%, 71.5% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.73 steals in 20.4 minutes.

Satoranský, 30, has averaged 2.8 points (29.9% FG, 16.1% 3-PT, 76.0%), 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32 appearances (three starts) for the Pelicans this season. In his sixth season out of the Czech Republic, Satoranský (6-7, 210) was originally drafted by Washington with the 32nd pick of the 2012 NBA Draft. The Prague-native holds career averages of 7.0 points (46.7% FG, 35.6% 3-PT, 81.9% FT), 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 365 games (172 starts) with Washington, Chicago and New Orleans.

Louzada, 22, has played in five games for the Pelicans over the last two seasons, posting averages of 1.6 points, 1.0 rebound and 0.8 assists. A Brazilian national, Louzada (6-5, 188) was selected by Atlanta with the 35th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft before his draft rights were acquired by New Orleans. The second-year guard underwent successful surgery on February 4 to address the torn meniscus in his left knee.

McCollum was drafted by the Trail Blazers out of Lehigh with the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 564 games (467 starts) over nine seasons in Portland, posting averages of 19.0 points (45.3% FG, 39.6% 3-PT, 82.0% FT), 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. McCollum has averaged at least 20.0 points in each of the last seven seasons, making him one of three players in franchise history along with Damian Lillard and Clyde Drexler to average at least 20.0 points for the Trail Blazers in seven or more seasons. Among all-time franchise leaders, he ranks second in three-pointers (1,297), fourth in field goals (4,110), fifth in points (10,710), eighth in assists (1,891), eighth in scoring average (19.0), ninth in games played (564) and 10th in minutes (17,746). The Trail Blazers made the playoffs in each of McCollum’s first eight seasons, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals in both 2014 and 2016 and the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

The Trail Blazers originally acquired Nance from Cleveland on August 28, 2021. He played in 37 games (11 starts) for Portland this season, averaging 6.9 points (51.5% FG, 30.6% 3-PT, 65.3% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.03 steal.

Snell signed with Portland as a free agent on August 10, 2021. In 38 games (10 starts) with the Trail Blazers this season, he averaged 2.6 points (37.1% FG, 32.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 1.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

Zeller signed with the Trail Blazers as a free agent on August 4, 2021. He played in 27 games for Portland this season, averaging 5.2 points (56.7% FG, 77.6% FT), 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists.