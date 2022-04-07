Trail Blazers Close Out The 2021-22 Regular Season With Fan Appreciation Night Presented By Alaska Airlines And A Special Tribute To Team Legend Bill Schonely

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 7, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers will close out the 2021-22 regular season on Sunday, April 10 when they host the Utah Jazz for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Alaska Airlines and will host a special ceremony to honor Trail Blazers legend Bill “The Schonz” Schonely.

The Trail Blazers will honor Schonely, who is retiring after an extensive 50-plus year career with the organization, throughout the night with a special halftime tribute and other surprises. Fan Appreciation Night activations throughout the Rose Quarter campus leading up to 6:30 p.m. tipoff and in-arena will give thanks to Rip City for the support they have provided the team all season.

The celebration of Bill Schonely will include:

Trail Blazers alumni, local dignitaries, family and friends of The Schonz will be in attendance to recognize Bill’s incredible contributions to the organization and Rip City.

Bill will have pregame media availability in the Media Room at 5:00 p.m.

A special halftime ceremony will be held to honor his 50-plus years with the organization and immense impact.

State officials will present Bill with a State of Oregon Proclamation declaring April 10, 2022 Rip City Day in his honor and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will also be a part of the halftime ceremony celebrating Bill.

The organization will be making a $5,000 donation to the Providence Child Center, an organization that he has worked with throughout the years.

Metro Regional Government will light up the Convention Center and Multnomah County will light up the Morrison Bridge in Bill’s honor.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Alaska Airlines, activities include:

Pre-Game Rose Quarter Campus Activations

Rose Quarter Campus will open at 4:00 p.m. with live music, outdoor games and prizes.

MAITA will perform a Pre-Game Concert outside of Dr. Jack’s, presented by Sprite.

Chad Doing will do a Live Rip City Radio Broadcast from the plaza.

Additional activations and fan engagement opportunities from Trail Blazers partners including Boyds Coffee, Moda Health, Sprite and Toyota.

In-Arena Activations

All fans can enjoy 20% off concessions purchases*

All fans can also take advantage of 20% off retail purchases* at Rip City Clothing Co.

Alaska Airlines Trip Giveaway! Enter to win two (2) roundtrip main cabin vouchers to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies (vouchers are good for one year), with two chances to win throughout the night. More games, contests and giveaways throughout the game. Special player address to fans before tipoff.



* - Concessions discounts do not apply to alcoholic beverages, and cannot be used at Dr. Jack's, Oro Fino, Courtside Club and River Pig, or on Suite catering. Retail discounts do not apply to the Gameday Poster Series or Gameday T-shirts. Other exclusions may apply. Discounts cannot be stacked onto existing discounts and only applies to purchases made inside Moda Center.