Trail Blazers Celebrate Black History Throughout February with Nonprofit Partners, Events and Donations

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 1, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers staff, players and coaches are coming together to celebrate Black History Month throughout February while amplifying local Black-led nonprofit organizations and businesses. Throughout the month, the organization will host two celebration nights, multiple in-person and virtual events, contribute financial donations to nonprofit partners, and Trail Blazers staff will engage with the community through various volunteer experiences with youth organizations and attend a Black History Month luncheon.

The organization is partnering with dozens of Black-led and Black serving nonprofits and groups to fundraise in support of their efforts, provide educational opportunities for youth that they serve, and donate tickets for youth and families to celebrate. The organization is donating over a thousand tickets to more than 40 nonprofits and 20 Black Student Unions from local schools to join the celebration on the 12th.

“We are excited to celebrate Black History Month and use our platform to engage and elevate the Black community in Portland and beyond alongside our fans and partners,” said Ashley Clinkscale, Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter Executive Vice President, Chief Communications & Impact Officer. “The entire organization is committed to supporting efforts that help advance the lives of Black youth and the greater Black community throughout Black History Month and every month of the year.”

This year’s Celebration of Black History game takes place on Saturday, February 12 when the Trail Blazers take on the New York Knicks. That night’s partner will be Black Educational Achievement Movement BEAM, a youth education focused nonprofit. Fans can enjoy a pregame concert on the plaza, Sebé Kan joining Blaze’s pregame parade throughout the concourse, the Tanzanian Acrobats performing at halftime and special content in the Digital Rip City Magazine through the Trail Blazers mobile app. During the pregame ceremony, The Brown Sisters will sing the Black National Anthem pregame and Miss Oregon, Abigail Hayes, will sing the National Anthem.

In addition to the annual Celebration of Black History game, the Trail Blazers will host HBCU to the Pros Night on February 27 when the Denver Nuggets visit Moda Center. The Night will celebrate the local Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) and Divine Nine community and alumni while supporting fundraising efforts for Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center and Rosemary Anderson High School (POIC + RAHS). Prior to the night, the organization will host a HBCU to the Pros Career Panel, featuring Trail Blazers staff who attended HBCUs providing insight into how they navigated their college years and tips on how to be successful at an HBCU.

Portland will continue its Restaurant Takeover program throughout the month with support for Small/Independent Black Owned Eateries by supporting these businesses and engaging fans in these efforts. The Trail Blazers will open a tab to cover fans' meals while giving them some free Trail Blazers gear. The first takeover takes place on February 11 at Batter on Deck between 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. followed by a takeover of Kiss Coffee on February 19 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The organization is committing $10,000 to local nonprofit partners in addition to the proceeds raised on both game nights through sale of exclusive retail items, 5050 raffle proceeds and in-game auction items.

For more information, including the calendar of events, visit trailblazers.com/BHM or visit our social media pages facebook.com/trailblazers on Facebook, @TrailBlazers on Twitter and Instagram.