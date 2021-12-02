Trail Blazers To Bring Holiday Spirit To The Community With A Rip City Season Of Giving

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 2, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers kicked off their annual holiday community efforts with the launch of this year’s Rip City Season of Giving campaign to support nonprofit organizations throughout the local community. The campaign, which includes multiple events, drives and donations, runs through December and will see participation from Trail Blazers players, staff, and Blaze the Trail Cat.

The Season of Giving will support a variety of nonprofits, and events will reach a variety of youth from virtual connections with kids at local children’s hospitals to donations in support of teenagers and young adults at New Avenues for Youth and the children receiving donated items from the Fred Meyer Coat Drive.

“We are very excited to launch another Rip City Season of Giving to support some of the amazing nonprofit organizations in our community”, said Dewayne Hankins, President of Business Operations of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “We are committed to using our platform to make an impact in Rip City and beyond by positively impacting youth from underserved communities.”

This year’s Rip City Season of Giving events will be both virtual and in-person and will include:

Deliveries of clothing items and toys to Albina Head Start pre-k classrooms across the Portland Metro area.

Recognizing student achievements and celebrating with students at Open School East with giveaways and activities.

Deliveries of essential items and Blazer-branded items to New Avenues for Youth and the Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center (SMYRC) to help stock their Holiday Store to support youth at-risk of or experiencing houselessness.

Virtual experience for local children’s hospital patients at Shriners Hospital for Children — Portland, Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital that includes a virtual behind-the-scenes tour of the Trail Blazers Practice Facility and a Q&A session with Trail Blazers players.

Contributions to the Fred Meyer Coat Drive throughout December, benefiting local nonprofits, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro.

Donations to Willamette Week’s Give!Guide, providing Trail Blazers-branded items, autographed memorabilia and game tickets as incentives to encourage Portland Metro Area residents to donate to local nonprofit partners.

For more information on Rip City Season of Giving and how you can contribute, visit www.trailblazers.com/giving.

More information regarding coverage opportunities, player appearances and events will be announced in the upcoming weeks.