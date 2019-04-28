Trail Blazers Begin Western Conference Semifinals in Denver for Games 1 and 2 Starting Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 27, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers will start their NBA Western Conference Semifinal round on the road in Denver as postseason play continues. Game 1 is set for Monday at 7:30 p.m. PT televised on TNT; with Game 2 also on TNT Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT.

Portland is riding the momentum of a 4-1 opening-round series victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder; while the Nuggets dispatched the San Antonio Spurs with a 90-86 Game 7 victory earlier tonight.

Here are the details on the full seven-game series:

Monday, April 29 at Denver, 7:30 p.m. PT on TNT

Wednesday, May 1 at Denver, 6:00 p.m. PT on TNT

Friday, May 3 at Portland, 7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

Sunday, May 5 at Portland, 4:00 p.m. PT on TNT

Tuesday, May 7 at Denver, if necessary on TNT

Thursday, May 9 at Portland, if necessary on ESPN

Sunday, May 12 at Denver, if necessary on TBD

Start times for games 5-7 of the series will be announced as needed by the NBA.

This marks the third time in franchise history that the Trail Blazers have faced Denver in postseason play. All-time, Portland is 5-5 in playoff games against the Nuggets, having last faced them in 1986. Denver won that best-of-five first-round series 3-1. When marching to the 1977 NBA Championship, Portland defeated Denver 4-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Tickets for Portland’s next round of postseason play, presented by Moda Health and your local Toyota dealers, are available online at trailblazers.com/tix. For authentic tickets, fraud protection and guaranteed seating, team officials urge fans to only purchase tickets through the authorized website; or by calling the Rose Quarter Box Office at 1-844-RIP CITY.

Starting with the conference semifinals and lasting for the duration of the NBA Playoffs, all televised games for the Trail Blazers will be carried nationally on either ABC, ESPN or TNT. Fans can still hear local radio broadcasts of Trail Blazers playoff games on flagship NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio AM-620 and across the 21-stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.

Portland dramatically punched its semifinal ticket last Tuesday as Damian Lillard buried a 37-foot three-point shot at the buzzer for a 118-115 win to finish the Thunder. This marks the Trail Blazers first trip to the conference semifinal round since 2016 and the 12th time in franchise history. For the latest postseason news, stats, content, schedules and fan information, visit “Playoff Central” at trailblazers.com.