Trail Blazers Assign Jusuf Nurkić to Santa Cruz Warriors

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 11, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have assigned center Jusuf Nurkić to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Nurkić, who is recovering from a left leg fracture, will practice with the team in Santa Cruz today and then return to Portland. He will be accompanied by members of the Trail Blazers coaching and health and performance staffs.